Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 2ND FLOOR END UNIT IN DEL WEBB'S ONLY ELEVATOR CONDO BUILDING. WHAT A GREAT LOCATION, NEXT TO POOL AND FITNESS CENTER!!! SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD YOU TO THE WONDERFUL WRAP AROUND BALCONY WHICH IS PERFECT TO SIT AND ENJOY ALL THE BEAUTIFUL VIEWS~LIGHT AND BRIGHT UNIT WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN~WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED~MASTER BEDROOM WITH SPACIOUS MASTER BATHROOM~LOTS OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE IN THE KITCHEN~COME TAKE A LOOK AND START ENJOY THE RESORT LIFESTYLE NOW! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST