1051 BERMUDA
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

1051 BERMUDA

1051 Bermuda Dr · (618) 474-2004 ext. 1
Location

1051 Bermuda Dr, Holiday Shores, IL 62025

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Holiday Shores. Edwardsville School District. Hardwood flooring in living/dining/kitchen areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with fireplace in the living room. Fridge and dishwasher provided in the kitchen. Huge partially finished basement with additional rooms and storage space. Large fenced in backyard with patio and utility shed. Central air. Two car attached garage. Pet friendly with a pet deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work. Qualifications: There is a $35 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide credit and background check. We look for tenants who have been at their current jobs at least 6 months, bring in at least 3x the monthly rent after taxes, and we like to see credit scores of 580 or better. Also, no rental evictions or felony convictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 BERMUDA have any available units?
1051 BERMUDA has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1051 BERMUDA have?
Some of 1051 BERMUDA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 BERMUDA currently offering any rent specials?
1051 BERMUDA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 BERMUDA pet-friendly?
Yes, 1051 BERMUDA is pet friendly.
Does 1051 BERMUDA offer parking?
Yes, 1051 BERMUDA does offer parking.
Does 1051 BERMUDA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 BERMUDA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 BERMUDA have a pool?
No, 1051 BERMUDA does not have a pool.
Does 1051 BERMUDA have accessible units?
No, 1051 BERMUDA does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 BERMUDA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 BERMUDA has units with dishwashers.
Does 1051 BERMUDA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1051 BERMUDA has units with air conditioning.
