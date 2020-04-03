1051 BERMUDA

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Holiday Shores. Edwardsville School District. Hardwood flooring in living/dining/kitchen areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with fireplace in the living room. Fridge and dishwasher provided in the kitchen. Huge partially finished basement with additional rooms and storage space. Large fenced in backyard with patio and utility shed. Central air. Two car attached garage. Pet friendly with a pet deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work. Qualifications: There is a $35 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide credit and background check. We look for tenants who have been at their current jobs at least 6 months, bring in at least 3x the monthly rent after taxes, and we like to see credit scores of 580 or better. Also, no rental evictions or felony convictions.