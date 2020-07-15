Apartment List
75 Apartments for rent in Highwood, IL with garages

Highwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
524 North Central Avenue
524 North Central Avenue, Highwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1750 sqft
Restaurants and Bars and Trains......Oh my!! That's what you'll get within WALKING DISTANCE to downtown Highwood when you rent this beautifully renovated 3 or 4 bedroom stucco Duplex.
Results within 1 mile of Highwood

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
650 Central Avenue
650 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,095
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Vintage Studio with Private Deck in Highland Park! - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Very large studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park with a large private deck! Enjoy the nearby restaurants, shops, cafes and bakery.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1976 Green Bay Road
1976 Green Bay Road, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Rarely Available beautiful town home in the heart of Highland Park. Very conveniently located: close to Metra, Highways, Shopping, Lake Michigan, Downtown H.P. Completely remodeled. In-unit Laundry. Super large balcony in each bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Highwood
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
28 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,684
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1249 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,223
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,407
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
7 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,507
1798 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1330 Ridgewood Drive
1330 Ridgewood Drive, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1300 sqft
Highland Park Cozy 2 BR w/ Basement and Garage - Location and character. This 2 bedroom home is tucked away from it all. Full basement. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Wooded lot.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest Heights
250 Wilshire Road
250 Wilshire Road, Lake Forest, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2773 sqft
IMMACULATE 4 BED/3.5 BATH IN PRIME LAKE FOREST LOCATION. BRIGHT EAT-IN CHEF'S KITCHEN, LUXURIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH ELEGANT EN-SUITE BATH. EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1312 Shermer Road
1312 Shermer Rd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1358 sqft
**JULY SPECIAL** FREE INDOOR PARKING AND STORAGE FOR 6 MONTHS** Rarely available in Northbrook's newest Boutique 10-unit apartment building. Welcome to 1312 At The Park, Northbrook's finest boutique apartment building with the best location in town.

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
303 South Green Bay Road
303 South Green Bay Road, Lake Forest, IL
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
15411 sqft
Incredible Lake Forest Short-Term Rental Opportunity. Get out of the city and experience true serenity.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Village of Lake Bluff
537 Center Avenue
537 East Center Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3800 sqft
Large Northshore Home for Rent - Walk to the Lake in Lake Bluff. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car garage Available as of Mid May. (RLNE5660888)

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
23379 Forest Court
23379 Forest Court, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2054 sqft
Private location conveniently located close to two train lines, major highways & shopping in the Bannockburn Elementary school district (nationally ranked as a Blue Ribbon School) and Deerfield High School district.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11 North June Terrace
11 North June Terrace, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2503 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom single family home available for rent in East Lake Forest close to every amenity, downtown, train, South Park, and schools. Spacious and bright with hardwood floors throughout first and second floor.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookside
1006 Brookside Lane
1006 Brookside Lane, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2074 sqft
PERFECT HOME TO CALL MY HOME!!! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, TRAIN AND EXPRESSWAY. AWARDED SCHOOLS AND PARKS NEARBY. EVERYTHING IS UPDATED.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Deerfield Park
1720 Clavinia Avenue
1720 Clavinia Avenue, Deerfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2496 sqft
Renovated interior street home. 4 generous bdrms inc Master Ste, 2 full & 1/2 bath. Bright newer kitchen. Granite countertops. Large 1 st fl Fam Rm w/fireplace leads to gorgeous private fenced yard, covered brick paver patio, child playset, garden.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
225 East Onwentsia Road
225 East Onwentsia Road, Lake Forest, IL
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
6598 sqft
2 year minimum lease purchase preferred. Enchanting estate house situated on 2.93 acres with sweeping southern vistas. Most recent renovation was completed in 2016, including baths. Newer De Guilio kitchen, open to family room. Light and bright.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1000 Skokie Boulevard
1000 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,905
719 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1000 Skokie Boulevard in Northbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Briarwoods
1335 Carlisle Place
1335 Carlisle Place, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
IF YOU'VE DREAMED ALL OF YOUR LIFE OF THE PLACE TO LIVE, LOOKS LIKE THE COZIEST AND THE MOST COMFORTABLE PLACE IN THE WORD-THIS HOUSE IS FOR YOU!!! THIS SOLID BRICK RANCH IS SET ON THE GREAT AND PRETTIEST LOTS IN NORTHEAST DEERFIELD .
Results within 10 miles of Highwood
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
$
16 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
30 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,674
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,644
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
11 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
40 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,720
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1228 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
$
26 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Highwood, IL

Highwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

