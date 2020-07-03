All apartments in Highwood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Arrive North Shore

634 Sheridan Rd · (816) 429-3832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Waived App and Admin Fees! --- Apply within 48 hours of your tour and receive Waived application and admin fees! Must sign a 6 month lease or longer.
Location

634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL 60040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6304D · Avail. Oct 7

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit 6381A · Avail. Sep 6

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit 6263E · Avail. Sep 16

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6164C · Avail. Sep 10

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 6344B · Avail. Jul 25

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 6382B · Avail. Sep 9

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive North Shore.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Nestled between affluent Lake Forest and Highland Park, Arrive North Shore is located in vibrant downtown Highwood and offers a unique opportunity to live on Chicago's scenic North Shore, just minutes away from Downtown Highwood shops and restaurants and Fort Sheridan Metra Stations. Our newly restyled apartment homes are equipped with deluxe kitchens, generous living spaces, and private patios. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include a state-of-the-art fitness center, intercom system in each building, laundry on every floor, and bike storage. At Arrive North Shore, we provide more than a place to live; we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3- 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arrive North Shore have any available units?
Arrive North Shore has 17 units available starting at $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arrive North Shore have?
Some of Arrive North Shore's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive North Shore currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive North Shore is offering the following rent specials: Waived App and Admin Fees! --- Apply within 48 hours of your tour and receive Waived application and admin fees! Must sign a 6 month lease or longer.
Is Arrive North Shore pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive North Shore is pet friendly.
Does Arrive North Shore offer parking?
Yes, Arrive North Shore offers parking.
Does Arrive North Shore have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arrive North Shore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive North Shore have a pool?
No, Arrive North Shore does not have a pool.
Does Arrive North Shore have accessible units?
No, Arrive North Shore does not have accessible units.
Does Arrive North Shore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive North Shore has units with dishwashers.
Does Arrive North Shore have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arrive North Shore has units with air conditioning.
