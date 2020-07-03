Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Nestled between affluent Lake Forest and Highland Park, Arrive North Shore is located in vibrant downtown Highwood and offers a unique opportunity to live on Chicago's scenic North Shore, just minutes away from Downtown Highwood shops and restaurants and Fort Sheridan Metra Stations. Our newly restyled apartment homes are equipped with deluxe kitchens, generous living spaces, and private patios. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include a state-of-the-art fitness center, intercom system in each building, laundry on every floor, and bike storage. At Arrive North Shore, we provide more than a place to live; we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!