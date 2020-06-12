/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
57 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highwood, IL
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
20 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
896 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Results within 1 mile of Highwood
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2298 Green Bay Road
2298 Green Bay Road, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1248 sqft
This vintage townhome features two large bedrooms with a full, unfinished basement. Laundry is located in the basement. The Master bedroom is gigantic and includes a walk in closet. Plenty of space to garden, BBQ or relax in the backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
560 VINE Avenue
560 Vine Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
DOWNTOWN HIGHLAND PARK LOCATION, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BRAND NEW CARPET. PRICED RIGHT! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER DISHWASHER, AND REFRIGERATOR, 1 CARPORT AND 1 OPEN LOT PARKING. CLOSE TO TRAIN, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND LAKE.
Results within 5 miles of Highwood
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1934 Linden B
1934 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
800 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Downtown Highland Park - 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 90245 Updated 2 Bed /1 Bath Apartment in Convenient Highland Park Location! Blocks from Metra, Lake Michigan, and Downtown HP! 2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom top floor
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
371 Central Ave 2W
371 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
800 sqft
Unit 2W Available 08/01/20 Highland Park 2Bed Near BEACH and DOWNTOWN!! - Property Id: 295824 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment In Highland Park! Completely Remodeled! SS Appl / Granite! Central AC 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in Perfect Highland Park
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1330 Ridgewood Drive
1330 Ridgewood Drive, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1300 sqft
Highland Park Cozy 2 BR w/ Basement and Garage - Location and character. This 2 bedroom home is tucked away from it all. Full basement. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Wooded lot.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
712 Oakwood Avenue
712 Oakwood Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
2300 sqft
Located in the heart of Lake Forest,this second floor rental unit features under-ground garage parking for two cars,exquisite interior detailing,9ft ceiling,fully equipped kitchen and much more.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1527 Greenleaf Avenue
1527 Greenleaf Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1026 sqft
Charming home in walk to LF High School location on a quiet street! This home is in great condition and enjoys lots of storage. It has hardwood floors throughout the main level. Nice living room with a separate dining room .
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Manuss North Shore Estates
1 Unit Available
2820 Dundee Road
2820 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Rarely available The Cambridge Court 2 bedrooms, 1.1 baths condo in a complex for rent! The unit just repainted t/o, great kitchen, large living/dining room. Master bedroom w/ closet and half bath.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1312 Shermer Road
1312 Shermer Rd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1358 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE in Northbrook's newest Boutique 10-unit apartment building. Welcome to 1312 At The Park, Northbrook's finest boutique apartment building with the best location in town.
Results within 10 miles of Highwood
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
18 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
24 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
24 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1130 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
$
24 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.
Similar Pages
Highwood Apartments with BalconyHighwood Apartments with GymHighwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHighwood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILGrayslake, IL