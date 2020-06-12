All apartments in Highland Park
1330 Ridgewood Drive

1330 Ridgewood Drive · (847) 455-9500
Location

1330 Ridgewood Drive, Highland Park, IL 60035

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1330 Ridgewood Drive · Avail. now

$1,645

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highland Park Cozy 2 BR w/ Basement and Garage - Location and character. This 2 bedroom home is tucked away from it all. Full basement. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Wooded lot. home in terrific location in East Highland Park neighborhood within walking distance to town, train, park & school. Minutes to Lake. Call to view this property.

Grade School: Lincoln
Jr. High. EDGEWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL
HS: HIGHLAND PARK

Green Bay to DeTamble E to Ridgewood, N to home.

RPM Suburban Chicago
Franklin Park IL 60131
(847)455-2990

*Information including sq. footages, lot sizes, etc. are reliable but not guaranteed therefore confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.

(RLNE2599856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
1330 Ridgewood Drive has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1330 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Ridgewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Ridgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 1330 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Ridgewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 1330 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Ridgewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1330 Ridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1330 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 Ridgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
