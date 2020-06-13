All apartments in Hickory Hills
7922 W 88th St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

7922 W 88th St

7922 88th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7922 88th Street, Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Hickory Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently Remodeled Hickory Hills Home for Rent - Good Schools - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-942-7229. This Hickory Hills, broker-owned home for rent is in a great location with good schools that include Dorn (PK-1), Glen Oaks Elementary, Conrady Jr High, and Amos Alonzo Stagg High School. It also has fast access to I-294. The house interior was recently remodeled and is beautiful inside. New kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, flooring, tile, fixtures, windows, doors, and more. The house sits on an extra-large, 0.5 acre lot and has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a family room, a den with French doors, a laundry room, and a two-car garage. No dogs or cats allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2918229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

