515 Apartments for rent in Harwood Heights, IL with garage

Harwood Heights
25 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.

Harwood Heights
1 Unit Available
4514 North NEWLAND Avenue
4514 Newland Avenue, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home has already been rented on a month-to-month basis.
Results within 1 mile of Harwood Heights

Norridge
1 Unit Available
4319 North Ozanam Avenue
4319 Ozanam Avenue, Norridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3500 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL AND NEWER MASSIVE AND EXTRA WIDE BRICK HOME ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE LINED STREET. IT HAS 4 BEDROOMS PLUS, 3.1 BATHS WITH SIMPLE, PERFECT ARCHITECTURE AND SETTING. OPTIMAL USE OF SPACE AND ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT. FINEST FINISHES.

Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
5336 North Mcvicker Avenue
5336 North Mcvicker Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1421 sqft
Immaculate, Expanded Single-Family Home for Rent! Three Bedrooms, Three FULL Baths! Newer Carpet Upstairs! Big Living Room, Formal Dining Room - Gleaming Oak Floors! Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Premium White Appliances, 42" Cabinets,

Portage Park
1 Unit Available
6013 West Gunnison Street
6013 West Gunnison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in Ready Jefferson Park Garden unit, 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. H/W Floors T/O. Kitchen w/ Ceramic Flooring. Huge Master Bedroom. Quite Building. Radiator heating & A/C. Laundry in Basement. Neighborhood w/ Great Schools. Free Street Parking.
Results within 5 miles of Harwood Heights
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
O'Hare
101 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
16 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.

O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8718 West CATHERINE Avenue
8718 W Catherine Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1434 sqft
Three story luxurious newer Town-House, 1434 sq ft, super sharp 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with plenty of living and storage space. First floor features a good size foyer, mud room with garage access and a mechanical closet.

1 Unit Available
675 Lake
675 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FLOORPLAN: A3 | ONE BED | ONE BATH | LARGE LIVING & BEDROOM SPACES | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | BLACK WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES | CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING | LARGE WINDOWS | LOTS OF LIGHT |

Irving Park
1 Unit Available
2864 N Riverwalk St
2864 N Riverwalk Dr, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
3000 sqft
3 BED 2.5 BATHS AVONDALE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT!!!!! - Property Id: 253342 Huge end-unit townhouse in Roscoe Village with over 3000 sq ft of luxury living.

Albany Park
1 Unit Available
3503 W Leland Ave 2
3503 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
800 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BED - BRAND NEW APPLIANCES - BY TRAIN - Property Id: 263309 VIRTUAL VIDEO + FLOOR PLAN AVAILABLE This Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo-Quality Apartment in Rogers Park has it all! Contemporary Construction, open layout.

1 Unit Available
1330 Bonita Drive
1330 Bonita Drive, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2344 sqft
Spacious & Gracious Park Ridge Split w/Sub Bsmt. 4BR 3BA - Beautiful J U M B O split in Park Ridge's most sought after Southwest Woods. All rooms are spacious, eat in kitchen with table space, Family room with stone fireplace.

Avondale
1 Unit Available
2946 N Avers Ave
2946 North Avers Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Gut Rehab Duplex! Parking Incl.

Belmont Cragin
1 Unit Available
2441 N Laramie Ave 2N
2441 North Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom in Belmont Cragin - Property Id: 170861 2441 N Laramie Ave, Chicago IL 60639 Gorgeous, fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
6315 N Mobile 2nd flr
6315 North Mobile Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
Unit 2nd flr Available 06/15/20 2 bed w/garage , storage unit enclosed back porch - Property Id: 50441 2 bed/1 bath in Norwood Park near Milwaukee/Devon with one garage space and enclosed back porch ideal for office/den.

Irving Park
1 Unit Available
3821 N Milwaukee Ave 1A
3821 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious 3 Bed 2.5. Old Irving Park. $3200 - Property Id: 294879 Take a look at this massive 3 bed 2.5 bath in Old Irving Park. This has central heat and AC, new kitchen appliances and laundry in unit. Includes outdoor space and patio. Pet friendly.

Irving Park
1 Unit Available
4252 N Keystone Ave 2N
4252 North Keystone Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Irving Park Condo - Property Id: 118047 2 Bed / 1 Bath Condo-Quality Apt in Old Irving Park! In-Unit W/D, Eat-in Kitchen Beautiful condo quality 2 bedroom / 1 Bath in Old Irving Park! Includes features such as: -HUGE living room -Big Kitchen

Irving Park
1 Unit Available
3931 N Kostner Ave 1S
3931 North Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedroom w/Garage Parking.

Irving Park
1 Unit Available
4321 W HENDERSON ST
4321 West Henderson Street, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1600 sqft
KILBOURN PARK SINGLE FAMILY - Property Id: 263565 IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY. 2020 NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 STORY SLAB ON GRADE 1600 SF HOME. EASY ACCESS WITHOUT ANY STEPS. OPEN CONCEPT AT 1ST FLOOR. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AT 2ND FLOOR.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Harwood Heights, IL

Harwood Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

