404 Church Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available NOW, The most elegant turn-of-the-century home, lovingly restored and maintained with all the charm of yesterday and today's convenience. Just painted exterior with amazing covered wraparound porch. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, original wood trim, totally new wiring, plumbing, drywall & insulation. 1st floor offers : living & siting rooms with new-retro wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, full bath, bedroom and 3 seasons room. Front and back staircases lead to 3 upper bedrooms, full huge bath w/ whirlpool tub, shower & dressing table. On a pretty landscaped lot with shade trees and gardens, private fully fenced back and side yards. Detached garage lined with cedar, for car lovers. 11 minutes walk to Metra train and beautiful downtown shopping district. Tenant pays all utilities ,This one won't last!