All apartments in Harvard
Find more places like 404 Church Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harvard, IL
/
404 Church Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

404 Church Street

404 Church Street · (847) 293-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

404 Church Street, Harvard, IL 60033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available NOW, The most elegant turn-of-the-century home, lovingly restored and maintained with all the charm of yesterday and today's convenience. Just painted exterior with amazing covered wraparound porch. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, original wood trim, totally new wiring, plumbing, drywall & insulation. 1st floor offers : living & siting rooms with new-retro wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, full bath, bedroom and 3 seasons room. Front and back staircases lead to 3 upper bedrooms, full huge bath w/ whirlpool tub, shower & dressing table. On a pretty landscaped lot with shade trees and gardens, private fully fenced back and side yards. Detached garage lined with cedar, for car lovers. 11 minutes walk to Metra train and beautiful downtown shopping district. Tenant pays all utilities ,This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Church Street have any available units?
404 Church Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 404 Church Street have?
Some of 404 Church Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 404 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harvard.
Does 404 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 404 Church Street offers parking.
Does 404 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Church Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Church Street have a pool?
Yes, 404 Church Street has a pool.
Does 404 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 404 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 404 Church Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIKenosha, WIPalatine, ILNew Berlin, WIElgin, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILFranklin, WI
DeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILWoodstock, ILLake Geneva, WIDelavan, WICrystal Lake, ILMcHenry, ILLake in the Hills, IL
Algonquin, ILBeloit, WIPingree Grove, ILJanesville, WICarpentersville, ILLakemoor, ILWest Dundee, ILSycamore, ILWauconda, ILRound Lake, ILHoffman Estates, ILSouth Elgin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityAurora University
William Rainey Harper CollegeGateway Technical College
Judson University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity