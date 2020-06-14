Apartment List
/
IL
/
hanover park
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

158 Apartments for rent in Hanover Park, IL with garage

Hanover Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
895 sqft
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
693 , Grant Cir
693 Grant Circle, Hanover Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
Recently renovated house - Property Id: 270555 Recently renovated one bed,one bath town house, beautiful kitchen, with granite countertop, dishwaher and garbage disposal. full finished basement with laundry room, washer and dryer machines.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7605 Bristol Lane
7605 Bristol Lane, Hanover Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
728 sqft
GREAT 2BED/1BATH RANCH TOWNHOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE FOR RENT. NICE CLEAN UNIT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION (INCLUDING METRA TRAIN) AND I-390 EXPRESSWAY. SMALL PETS MAY BE ALLOWED CASE BY CASE BASIS.
Results within 1 mile of Hanover Park

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
210 East Morse Avenue
210 East Morse Avenue, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
617 Kingsbridge Drive
617 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Townhome with a 2 car attached garage and a full finished basement. 2 story living room, formal dining area with sliding glass doors to patio.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive
723 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
This end-unit is move-in ready! Spacious living area on the main floor with vaulted ceilings and tons of light. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook along with SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry room in the unit on the main floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
2825 MEADOW Lane
2825 Meadow Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS AND 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND AMAZING SUN LIGHT. COMPLETELY CLEANED. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE PANTRY YOU WILL LOVE AND APPRECIATE.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
2813 Odlum Drive
2813 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
161 Locksley Drive
161 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
*Virtual Showings Available* Spacious, bright & backing to open space... this "end-unit" townhome features 2-car attached garage, 3 bedrooms, open kitchen with pantry, large paver patio & private master suite.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
262 BROADMOOR Lane
262 Broadmoor Lane, Bartlett, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN DESIRABLE ASBURY PLACE WHICH IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA AND DOWN TOWN BARTLETT! ! TWO BEDROOMS + LOFT, HARDWOOD THRU-OUT 1ST FLOOR, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/ 42' CABINETS, ISLAND, GRANITE

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
249 HAWK Court
249 Hawk Court, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1546 sqft
Great 3 bedroom unit in good condition. Featuring vinyl wood plank floor in living room and dining room. Ceramic tile entry thru to kitchen. Kitchen features newer cabinets, counter tops and white appliances. 2 story lr with fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
367 Hunterdon Court
367 Hunterdon Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. No pets! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse in great location. Hardwood floors throughout. Very nice kitchen with corian countertops. Master suite with private bath. All baths are nicely updated.

1 of 12

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
1979 Gary Court Unit B
1979 Gary Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Schaumburg Two Bed Two Bath First Floor Condo with Garage - Great location and nice floor plan. Two beds, two full baths. Large family room with laminate wood flooring. Separate kitchen and eating area.

1 of 16

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
383 WEXFORD Court
383 Wexford Court, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Top Notch rental with all the bells & whistles! This end unit has soaring vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2 sided fireplace & a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & updated bath! Great kitchen with loads of cabinets, solid surface counters,
Results within 5 miles of Hanover Park
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Barrington Lakes
106 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,045
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B
730 West Streamwood Boulevard, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Second Floor Condo in Streamwood - Maintenance free living at it's finest! You will feel spoiled from the second you walk in - every finish is beautiful! Granite, SS Appliances, New Laundry Machines, Wood Flooring

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
255 Green Knoll Lane
255 Green Knoll Lane, Streamwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Streamwood Ranch One Bed One Bath with One Car Garage - Great location at Bode and Barrington. VERY clean updated one bed one bath end unit surrounded by single family homes. Separate eating area in kitchen as well as formal dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
615 Mohave st
615 Mohave Street, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Bright and airy 3bed/2 bath Home with large yard. - Property Id: 297951 Bright and airy home with open floor plan and 4 skylights. New floors and completely repainted this year. Large years with detached 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.
City Guide for Hanover Park, IL

Fun Fact: This Chicago suburb has the youngest population north of the big city.

What makes Hanover Park unique? The average resident age is only 32! Commuter trains make it easy to work in the city, and O’Hare International Airport is just a few minutes away. From the safe, cozy Hanover Park community, you can easily enjoy the benefits of being close to Chicago without the hassles of extreme urban living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hanover Park, IL

Hanover Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Hanover Park 1 BedroomsHanover Park 2 BedroomsHanover Park 3 BedroomsHanover Park Apartments with BalconyHanover Park Apartments with Garage
Hanover Park Apartments with GymHanover Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHanover Park Apartments with ParkingHanover Park Apartments with Pool
Hanover Park Apartments with Washer-DryerHanover Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsHanover Park Pet Friendly PlacesHanover Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, IL
West Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College