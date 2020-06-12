533 Cannon Ball Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades. Step inside the front door, and you will be welcomed into a clean and spacious living room, dining room, and open-concept modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eating area, and a sliding door, which leads to a private patio area. This home features a luxury vinyl plank throughout the 1st floor and to the 2nd-floor hallway. Upstairs, you will love the large master bedroom with a spa-like en suite retreat with a separate shower area, a lot of updates and a generous walk-in closet with a custom organizing system. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the second floor. The first floor has an updated half-bath, laundry room with front loading washer and dryer, an attached 2-car garage, and 6-panel white doors throughout. Go outside, and enjoy the view of the pond right by, go to the Grayslake Metra station or enjoy Historic Downtown Grayslake. Conveniently tour this home from the comfort of your own home via state of the art Matterport 3D virtual tour. Up to two dogs are allowed with an additional pet fee.