Grayslake, IL
533 Cannon Ball Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM

533 Cannon Ball Drive

533 Cannon Ball Drive · (847) 543-8875
Grayslake
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL 60030

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1739 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades. Step inside the front door, and you will be welcomed into a clean and spacious living room, dining room, and open-concept modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eating area, and a sliding door, which leads to a private patio area. This home features a luxury vinyl plank throughout the 1st floor and to the 2nd-floor hallway. Upstairs, you will love the large master bedroom with a spa-like en suite retreat with a separate shower area, a lot of updates and a generous walk-in closet with a custom organizing system. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the second floor. The first floor has an updated half-bath, laundry room with front loading washer and dryer, an attached 2-car garage, and 6-panel white doors throughout. Go outside, and enjoy the view of the pond right by, go to the Grayslake Metra station or enjoy Historic Downtown Grayslake. Conveniently tour this home from the comfort of your own home via state of the art Matterport 3D virtual tour. Up to two dogs are allowed with an additional pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Cannon Ball Drive have any available units?
533 Cannon Ball Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 533 Cannon Ball Drive have?
Some of 533 Cannon Ball Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Cannon Ball Drive currently offering any rent specials?
533 Cannon Ball Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Cannon Ball Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Cannon Ball Drive is pet friendly.
Does 533 Cannon Ball Drive offer parking?
Yes, 533 Cannon Ball Drive does offer parking.
Does 533 Cannon Ball Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 Cannon Ball Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Cannon Ball Drive have a pool?
No, 533 Cannon Ball Drive does not have a pool.
Does 533 Cannon Ball Drive have accessible units?
No, 533 Cannon Ball Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Cannon Ball Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 Cannon Ball Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Cannon Ball Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Cannon Ball Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
