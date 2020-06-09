All apartments in Grayslake
Find more places like 10 North Lake Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grayslake, IL
/
10 North Lake Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:23 PM

10 North Lake Street

10 North Lake Street · (847) 533-1215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grayslake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10 North Lake Street, Grayslake, IL 60030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Newer condo in popular location downtown Grayslake. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants & Metra train. New Stainless appliances included. Mini Mart in Building. Large balcony overlooking beautiful downtown Grayslake. Heated underground parking with Storage Locker. Michigan unit is 1490 sq ft, with large private balcony. Large master bath has Walk-in closet, sep shower and soaking tub. Entire unit freshly painted. Extra parking available in rear of parking lot. Enjoy life in downtown Grayslake. Rent includes, water sewer and trash removal. Tenant pays utilities including cable. No pets or smoking, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 North Lake Street have any available units?
10 North Lake Street has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 North Lake Street have?
Some of 10 North Lake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 North Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 North Lake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 North Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 North Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grayslake.
Does 10 North Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 North Lake Street does offer parking.
Does 10 North Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 North Lake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 North Lake Street have a pool?
No, 10 North Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 North Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 10 North Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 North Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 North Lake Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 North Lake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 North Lake Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10 North Lake Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grayslake 3 BedroomsGrayslake Apartments with Balcony
Grayslake Apartments with GarageGrayslake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Grayslake Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILGlen Ellyn, IL
Antioch, ILMcHenry, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILAddison, ILHuntley, ILElmwood Park, ILHighland Park, ILZion, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity