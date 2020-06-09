10 North Lake Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Newer condo in popular location downtown Grayslake. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants & Metra train. New Stainless appliances included. Mini Mart in Building. Large balcony overlooking beautiful downtown Grayslake. Heated underground parking with Storage Locker. Michigan unit is 1490 sq ft, with large private balcony. Large master bath has Walk-in closet, sep shower and soaking tub. Entire unit freshly painted. Extra parking available in rear of parking lot. Enjoy life in downtown Grayslake. Rent includes, water sewer and trash removal. Tenant pays utilities including cable. No pets or smoking, please.