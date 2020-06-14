179 Apartments for rent in Glendale Heights, IL with garage

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
773 lippert Lane 2E
773 Lippert Ln, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
spacious condo - Property Id: 293504 Beautiful property located near East Branch Forest Preserve. Large bedrooms and living room. Central heating and air, dedicated hot water tank, personal washer & dryer unit. Fresh paint! Dog run in the back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
141 E Lake Ridge Drive
141 Lake Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Hidden Glen Two Story Two Bedroom Rental - Two bed 1.5 bath with 1 car garage. Located in the Hidden Glen and surrounded by shopping, parks, day care and grocery stores. Kitchen open to the separate dining and living areas with a fireplace.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1689 Friedrich Street
1689 Friedrich Street, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1809 sqft
3 BRM 2 1/2 BTH split level with sub-basement. New Feldco windows just installed. This home features a lower level family room (with a fireplace), sun room, plus a finished basement with a rec room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
190 Golfview Drive
190 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
Completely remodeled in 2017. This 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse is ready for occupancy June 15. Clubhouse and pool access included. Newer granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including in-unit washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale Heights
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
895 sqft
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,639
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
65 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
$
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,265
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,499
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1066 Daniel Ct
1066 Daniel Court, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This completely upgraded and beautiful split level house is in quite, friendly and nice cul-de-sac. Very close access to I-355. Roosevelt road, high school, Jewel-Osco and big shopping mall. One car attached garage. Several parking spaces outdoors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
142 E Grove St
142 East Grove Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1064 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom house Lombard - Property Id: 291449 Prime location, In the heart of Downtown Lombard and walking distance to the train! Award winning schools! Charming 3 bedroom home has so much to offer. A full basement , 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 N Craig Pl
506 North Craig Place, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 bed Cape Cod with Private Yard - Property Id: 289512 Two story cape cod style home. 1 car garage. Private backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289512 Property Id 289512 (RLNE5815122)

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
617 Kingsbridge Drive
617 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Townhome with a 2 car attached garage and a full finished basement. 2 story living room, formal dining area with sliding glass doors to patio.
City Guide for Glendale Heights, IL

Hometown of Billy Corgan (of Smashing Pumpkins fame), Glendale Heights in Illinois is a bustling community ready to inspire. Look out, Elk Grove Village.

Although it was mostly farmland before it became a town in 1959, Glendale Heights has grown into a village of approximately 34,000 people. Brimming with diversity, you can expect to meet people who speak more languages than you've ever heard of, including Polish, Urdo, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese at home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale Heights? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Glendale Heights, IL

Glendale Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

