Apartment List
/
IL
/
geneva
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

141 Apartments for rent in Geneva, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Geneva apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2243 ROCKEFELLER Drive
2243 Rockefeller Drive, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1460 sqft
Great location just east of Randall by Lowes. Open Floor plan with large Kitchen and Great room, Large bedrooms. 2 Car Garage w/ Storage. Spacious & Bright. Close to Metra and shopping. $30/Month Additional Pet Rent per pet. No smoking.

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3411 Wild Prairie Lane
3411 Wild Prairie Lane, Geneva, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
3802 sqft
Charming front porch with tongue & groove ceiling and gorgeous stonework greats you as you enter this well cared for Sunset Prairie home! Open 2-story foyer w/wood cased openings to living & dining rooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9 Simpson Street
9 Simpson Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
905 sqft
***2 BDRM / UPDATED UNITS / W&D IN BUILDING / 2+ PARKING / PETS ALLOWED / LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE*** -2 Bdrm (Master w/walk in closet) -Stainless Appliances include dishwasher, fridge, stove, and microwave -Eat in kitchen and separate dining area

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1302 West State Street
1302 West State Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious second floor unit! Newer kitchen with dining area, large walk in pantry, ceramic floors kitchen and bath, recently refinished original wood floors in living room and master bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2818 Caldwell Lane
2818 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1801 sqft
Gorgeous end unit townhouse! Vaulted ceiling in the entry and family room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Kendall Street
1020 Kendall Street, Geneva, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1020 Kendall Street in Geneva. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Geneva
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
522 North River Street
522 North River Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
935 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 21

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
256 South 18th Street
256 South 18th Street, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1183 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER . FANTASTIC 3BR/1.5 BATH RANCH HOME WITH UNFINISHED BASEMENT AND DEEP GARAGE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY . DEEP ONE CAR GARAGE AND PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE DRIVEWAY FOR ADDITIONAL CARS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
306 Tower Hill Drive
306 Tower Hill Drive, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1868 sqft
Gorgeous end unit with 2 car Garage and lots of sunshine with big windows. Stone Fireplace in the family room. Room flows from Kitchen to family room Private backyard and patio. Two Story Living Room. 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath and a Huge Loft.
Results within 5 miles of Geneva
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
28 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,355
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
46 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
8 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,045
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Township St.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
334 Arbor Avenue
334 Arbor Avenue, West Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1352 sqft
Call the first-floor of this Victorian beauty your new home! Spacious rooms, soaring 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, leaded glass and all the charm of yesteryear, within walking distance to down town, Metra station, restaurants, library, water park.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
325 South Harrison Street
325 South Harrison Street, Batavia, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
Charming 2nd Floor apartment offers one bedroom and one bathroom, living room and eat-in kitchen, and balcony/deck overlooking back yard an enclosed front porch and laundry in the bath with a detached garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
15 South 4th Avenue
15 South 4th Avenue, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
Wow! What a great location downtown St.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Big Woods Marmion
2715 Wilshire Court
2715 Wilshire Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
686 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Cute as a button End unit! 2 BR townhome & very well maintained consists of a bright living room/dining room! There is plenty of storage in the garage.
City Guide for Geneva, IL

The Geneva Motel in Geneva, IL has developed a reputation, but not the kind you might think. Harry and Tonto, with Art Carney, and Novocaine, with Steve Martin, were both filmed there.

Geneva tickles the western edge of Chicago, 36 miles from the city center. It was nominated as one of the best places to live in 2013 by Bloomsburg Businessweek. Now, everyone wants to live here! Originally settled in 1850, its fast growth over the last few years has been propounded by Chicago urban sprawl. But it definitely still has lots of character downtown. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Geneva, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Geneva apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Geneva 1 BedroomsGeneva 2 BedroomsGeneva 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGeneva 3 BedroomsGeneva Apartments with Balcony
Geneva Apartments with GarageGeneva Apartments with GymGeneva Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGeneva Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGeneva Apartments with Parking
Geneva Apartments with PoolGeneva Apartments with Washer-DryerGeneva Cheap PlacesGeneva Dog Friendly ApartmentsGeneva Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, IL
Itasca, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLakemoor, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, ILBoulder Hill, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College