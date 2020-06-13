/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
77 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Geneva, IL
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
403 MAYBORNE Lane
403 Mayborne Lane, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful rental in Awesome Geneva location.
Results within 1 mile of Geneva
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
522 North River Street
522 North River Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
935 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3021 LANGSTON Circle
3021 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1718 sqft
Outstanding townhome with 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lights,FIREPLACE, 3 BEDROOMS, 2,1 BATH, LAUNDRY ON MAIN FLOOR. Kitchen features 42 inch oak cabinets, quartz counter tops, ALL SS APPLIANCES.Painted in today colors.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
917 Park St
917 North Park Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
3 bedroom upper of a 2 flat located on the east side of Batavia. Quiet dead-end street. Nice yard and deck with parking spaces, laundry room located on the lower level, private entrance. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
718 Prairie Street
718 Prairie Street, St. Charles, IL
Beautiful Newer Construction, energy efficient home, open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. In Town Convenience close to restaurants, parks, shopping, Elementary/Middle . Low maintenance exterior & yard. No association fees.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1326 INDIANA Street
1326 Indiana Street, St. Charles, IL
SIMPLY AMAZING!! 2000 SQ FT 4 Bedroom/2 Bath COMPLETELY REHABBED Penthouse Condo with Attached Garage. FEATURES: OPEN Concept Living Room/Dining Room& SEPARATE Family Room with Balcony.
1 of 21
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
256 South 18th Street
256 South 18th Street, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1183 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER . FANTASTIC 3BR/1.5 BATH RANCH HOME WITH UNFINISHED BASEMENT AND DEEP GARAGE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY . DEEP ONE CAR GARAGE AND PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE DRIVEWAY FOR ADDITIONAL CARS.
Results within 5 miles of Geneva
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
17 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Big Woods Marmion
27 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
30 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1382 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1244 Brandywine Circle
1244 Brandywine Circle, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
737 Pheasant Trail
737 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 737 Pheasant Trail in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
629 South Batavia Avenue - 1
629 South Batavia Avenue, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Newly renovated LARGE 3 bedroom apartment just blocks from downtown Batavia! This spacious 3 bedroom apartment is completely renovated.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3215 Renard Lane
3215 Renard Lane, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3215 Renard Lane in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
332 Pheasant Hill Drive
332 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora, IL
LOOKING FOR A HEATED 4 CAR GARAGE? LOOK NO MORE!? Have a collection of cars? This is the one! Beautiful Riverstone model home in Moose Lake Estates subdivision! Enter into the breathtaking two story foyer boasting beautiful hardwood floors
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Big Woods Marmion
1 Unit Available
2915 Church Road
2915 Church Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1770 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Newer 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Savannah Crossing! 3 full bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, full FINISHED walk out basement, 2 car garage!! Gorgeous unit! Backs to pond! Upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, wood
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
117 Birch Lane
117 Birch Lane, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1645 sqft
Remington Glen!! Just like New !! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Big Woods Marmion
1 Unit Available
2635 South Prairieview Lane
2635 Prairieview Ln S, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
3BR 1.1bathroom and 1 car-garage townhouse. In unit laundry. Close to I-88. 204 school district. no smoke inside of unit. No Pet. Available July 1st, 2020 .
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1052 Kilbery Lane
1052 Kilbery Ln, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1606 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Your new pet-friendly community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers &
Results within 10 miles of Geneva
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
Fox Valley
13 Units Available
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1382 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
