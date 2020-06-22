All apartments in Frankfort
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

78 KAFFEL Court

78 Kaffel Court · No Longer Available
Location

78 Kaffel Court, Frankfort, IL 60423
Kaffel Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime location downtown historical Frankfort, walk out back door to Old Plank Bike & Walking Trail..... walk to shopping and great upscale restaurants. Stunning, rarely available, Impressive Penthouse Condo boast Soaring 2 Story 18 ft Ceilings in family room with fireplace. Vaulted ceilings. Updated baths. Granite counters and new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Very clean, new wood laminate floors throughout, 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, with walk in closet in master bedroom. Fireplace for cozy winter nights with gas logs. real Tiffany lighting. Enjoy the view on the enormous 24x24 (576 sq ft) private rooftop patio with maintenance free decking , lots of cabinets and storage space. 1 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 KAFFEL Court have any available units?
78 KAFFEL Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frankfort, IL.
What amenities does 78 KAFFEL Court have?
Some of 78 KAFFEL Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 KAFFEL Court currently offering any rent specials?
78 KAFFEL Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 KAFFEL Court pet-friendly?
No, 78 KAFFEL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frankfort.
Does 78 KAFFEL Court offer parking?
Yes, 78 KAFFEL Court offers parking.
Does 78 KAFFEL Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 KAFFEL Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 KAFFEL Court have a pool?
No, 78 KAFFEL Court does not have a pool.
Does 78 KAFFEL Court have accessible units?
No, 78 KAFFEL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 78 KAFFEL Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 KAFFEL Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 KAFFEL Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 KAFFEL Court does not have units with air conditioning.
