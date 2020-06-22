78 KAFFEL Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Prime location downtown historical Frankfort, walk out back door to Old Plank Bike & Walking Trail..... walk to shopping and great upscale restaurants. Stunning, rarely available, Impressive Penthouse Condo boast Soaring 2 Story 18 ft Ceilings in family room with fireplace. Vaulted ceilings. Updated baths. Granite counters and new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Very clean, new wood laminate floors throughout, 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, with walk in closet in master bedroom. Fireplace for cozy winter nights with gas logs. real Tiffany lighting. Enjoy the view on the enormous 24x24 (576 sq ft) private rooftop patio with maintenance free decking , lots of cabinets and storage space. 1 car attached garage.