Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1403 N Lake Shore Dr 10 DD

1403 North Lake Shore Drive · (312) 945-2989
Location

1403 North Lake Shore Drive, Fox Lake, IL 60081

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 10 DD · Avail. now

$1,589

Studio · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
BRAND NEW RENO- SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH LAKE VIEW!! - Property Id: 315899

YOU NEED TO SEE THIS...

STUDIO - 1 BATH - LAKE VIEW- LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN - PET FRIENDLY - CO-SIGNER ARE WELCOME.

Move in before August first and get one month FREE!!!!!

This historic building sits along the shores of Lake Michigan with scenic views of downtown Chicago and is just steps to award winning dining and world class entertainment options! The building was recently overhauled but has kept most of its historic charm that separates itself from many surrounding buildings. Most units have been rehabbed with refinished hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and bathrooms that exceed expectations. The building offers a grand entrance and break taking views from the private roof deck which offers grills and seating, 24 hr gym, on-site laundry, parking options, 24 hr doorman, on-site maintenance team and your cat or dog is welcome! Schedule your tour today.

Property Id 315899

(RLNE5947187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

