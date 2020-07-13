Apartment List
/
IL
/
elgin
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL with pool

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
73 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1249 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!
Results within 1 mile of Elgin
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
45 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,166
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
41 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,130
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
$
40 Units Available
Seasons at Randall Road
400 Randall Rd, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1598 sqft
Seasons embodies the evolution of luxury suburban living by providing an exceptional location blended with a wide array of high end amenities and finishes tailored to suit your lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Elgin
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
12950 Meadow View Court
12950 Meadow View Court, Huntley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1510 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2ND FLOOR END UNIT IN DEL WEBB'S ONLY ELEVATOR CONDO BUILDING.
Results within 10 miles of Elgin
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
18 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
46 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
16 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
134 Units Available
Barrington Lakes
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,000
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,656
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
9 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
$
8 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,045
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Township St.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5992 Danby Court
5992 Danby Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1246 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moon Lake Village
1475 Rebecca Dr 102
1475 Rebecca Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 106449 First floor end unit with privet patio! Completely Remodeled,Freshly Painted! Two bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms Condo.

July 2020 Elgin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Elgin Rent Report. Elgin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elgin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Elgin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Elgin Rent Report. Elgin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elgin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Elgin rents held steady over the past month

Elgin rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Elgin stand at $1,001 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. Elgin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Elgin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Elgin rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Elgin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Elgin is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Elgin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Elgin's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Elgin than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Elgin.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Elgin 1 BedroomsElgin 2 BedroomsElgin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElgin 3 BedroomsElgin Apartments with Balcony
    Elgin Apartments with GarageElgin Apartments with GymElgin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElgin Apartments with ParkingElgin Apartments with Pool
    Elgin Apartments with Washer-DryerElgin Dog Friendly ApartmentsElgin Luxury PlacesElgin Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
    Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, IL
    Vernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILGurnee, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, IL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Judson UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
    Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
    University of Chicago