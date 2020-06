Amenities

Like new (rehabbed) half-duplex rental unit with great features & quality throughout! New KIT w/granite counters, Maple Cabs & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy hardwood flooring, central air, laundry in unit. Owner will discount rent rate for a 3 year lease (rent rate is $1,750 for a 1 year lease). Strong credit required. No cats - will consider dog with extra deposit. Barn storage available (for Car at additional fee).