Last updated July 22 2020

40 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Alton, IL

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
East Alton
207 Niagara st.
207 Niagara Street, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
2 bedroom East Alton - Apply today at Brownrents.com for this Very nice two bedroom one bath home featuring lots of hardwood flooring, nice sized fenced in yard with a large carport and a shed for extra storage. pet friendly with an approved pet.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
East Alton
251 Victory Dr.
251 Victory Drive, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
2 bedroom house east alton - APPLY TODAY AT BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a fenced in yard in east alton school district.
Results within 1 mile of East Alton

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Wood River
103 W Acton
103 East Acton Avenue, Wood River, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled & Ready to Rent - 103 W Acton, Wood River is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC. This home has been renovated from top to bottom.
Results within 5 miles of East Alton

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey St
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
780 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2410 maxey street alton il - Property Id: 323106 Spacious house for rent! Walking distance to convenient stores. Washer and dryer provided. Trash and sewer included. Central air. Lots of storage space. Drive way for parking.
Results within 10 miles of East Alton
Verified

Last updated July 22
16 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified

Last updated July 22
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
10210 Hobkirk
10210 Hobkirk Drive, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed, 1 Bath ranch with new laminate, bay window and fully fenced in backyard! - Check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home located on a quiet street in St.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
10617 Glen Garry
10617 Glen Garry Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
6350 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch makes the ideal family home!!! This home offers central air, exceptional space with beautiful wood floors, a large living room & dining room, a partially finished basement

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1440 Trampe Ave
1440 Trampe Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1356 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch with Large Fenced in Backyard, Detached 3 car garage, Two Livings rooms and wood burning Fireplace! - You wont want to miss out on this stunning 3 bed, 2 bath ranch located in Spanish Lake, MO! This charming home comes

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Riverview
9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042
9951 Jeffrey Drive, Riverview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
864 sqft
9951 Jeffrey ~ Spacious Home in Riverview! - 2BD/1BA with full basement, you'll enjoy hardwood flooring, designated dining area, off-street parking, close to interstate, shopping and more.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
185 Brigadoon Cir RVA-014
185 Brigadoon Circle, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$749
927 sqft
185 Brigadoon ~ Ample Space! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partialy fenced yard, located within a cul-de-sac, basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
2048 Jenner Lane
2048 Jenner Lane, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1324 sqft
Dual Living Rooms, Master Suite, and Attached 2 Car Garage! - You wont want to miss out on this stunning 3 bed, 2 bath ranch located in Spanish Lake, MO! Tucked away on a quiet street, this charming home comes complete with a large fully fenced

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
12083 Garden Lane
12083 Garden Lane, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1374 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Split Level with Bonus Room and Fenced in Back Yard - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house on a quiet street. This is a large split level property with all bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Bonus finished family room and full bath in the basement.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1217 Scott Avenue
1217 Scott Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2078104 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
4954 High Crest Court
4954 High Crest Court, Black Jack, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
2124 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applicants Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent Please Contact Property Manager at: jreap@con-rex.com 314-884-0110 This home is not available for Section 8 vouchers.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11900 Raymond Avenue
11900 Raymond Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
912 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1991425 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
5474 Misty Crossing Court
5474 Misty Crossing Court, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1518 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6520 Los Cimas Drive
6520 Los Cimas Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1197 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
14345 River Oaks Court
14345 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1916 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11921 Homestead Avenue
11921 Homestead Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
912 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1278263 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1207 Scott Avenue
1207 Scott Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1189615 A coveted rental home in Florrisant! Your next home includes: 3 bedroom, 1 bath spacious, fully renovated home in Florrisant.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6150 Trace Parkway Dr
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in East Alton, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in East Alton should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in East Alton may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in East Alton. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

