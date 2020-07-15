Apartment List
IL
east alton
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

14 Apartments for rent in East Alton, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Alton
515 Lincoln
515 Lincoln Avenue, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2 Bedroom House - Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house in East Alton. This house features new carpet, new appliances, washer and gas dryer hook-up, covered front and back porches, and a fire pit. No Pets. Tenant pays all utilities. Occupancy 3 people.
Results within 5 miles of East Alton

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 College Avenue
1001 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment unit near upper Alton. Town home style apartment with living room, kitchen, 1/2 bath & utility room on the main floor, 2 bedrooms & full bath on the upper level. Refrigerator and stove provided.
Results within 10 miles of East Alton
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
16 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
12083 Garden Lane
12083 Garden Lane, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1374 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Split Level with Bonus Room and Fenced in Back Yard - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house on a quiet street. This is a large split level property with all bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Bonus finished family room and full bath in the basement.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Lancashire Natural Terrace
805 Lancashire Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom garden style unit Available 07/17/20 $725 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
14328 River Oaks Court
14328 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the exclusive River Oaks Subdivision located on a nice quiet Cul de Sac.  Subdivision includes a Club house, Tennis courts, Swimming pool.

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
6871 Parc Charlene Drive
6871 Parc Charlene Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1438 sqft
Don't miss this one. This is a nice house in a nice neighborhood with a private back yard. Home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has double ovens for people who enjoy cooking.

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Hiddenbrook
50 Hiddenbrook Drive, Black Jack, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Spacious and updated ranch style home located in the Sherwood Creek subdivision.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University Drive Apartments
1317 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartments Available 07/17/20 Newly renovated University Drive Apartments! All one level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath units with washer and dryer hookups.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4845 Kennewick Dr
4845 Kennewick Drive, Black Jack, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1438 sqft
You'll Fall for Us! Remodeled 3bd/2bth Ranch -Open Concept, Hardwoods & 2 Car Garage - Property Address 4845 Kennewick Drive Available: Now Offered By Alliance Realty Services LLC Description Enjoy our Open Concept Living, Large Family Room & Dining

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverview
343 Midridge Drive
343 Midridge Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1058 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in East Alton, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Alton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

