Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Newly Updated Duplex in DeKalb! Featuring 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths! Partial Finished Basement w/Additional Bonus Room, 2nd Bath and Laundry. New stainless steel appliances, flooring, carpeting, paint, lighting and more! New private deck and nice sized side yard. Pets (1-Dog Only, less than 25 lbs, No Cats) Non-refundable pet fee. Minimum credit score of 600. Tenant pays all utilities. Landscaping and Snow Removal included with monthly rent! One year lease min. This is move-in ready!