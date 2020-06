Amenities

RENTAL HOME : close to NIU campus. Spacious living room with fireplace and custom built-in's with pocket door access to the dining room, custom built-in's and mill work. Flexible floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den. Updated bathroom and kitchen. Kitchen addition with vaulted ceiling, skylight and plenty of windows overlooking the yard. Hardwood floors, beautiful woodwork and built-in cabinet storage too! All appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Full full basement. Huge screened front porch and a fenced yard with shed. Garage. Finished attic is non-conforming living space - storage only. Newer furnace and AC. Great condition and location! Minimum 1-year lease. Non-smokers. Minimum credit score and compete application required. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Pets considered.