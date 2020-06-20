1520 Stonefield Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Check out our interactive 3D tour! Move-in ready 1/2 duplex located in a great neighborhood with attached garage and full finished Basement! Open floor plan with large Living/Dining Room opening to eat-in Kitchen with access to back yard, Powder Room, and Laundry Room. Upstairs features three spacious Bedrooms including Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and shared full Bathroom. Full finished Basement offers even more living/entertaining space and includes extra room perfect for Office/Den and additional full Bathroom! Great location close to walking paths, parks, shopping, expressway, and more!"AGENTS AND/OR PROSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE."