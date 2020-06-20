All apartments in DeKalb
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

1520 Stonefield Drive

1520 Stonefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Stonefield Drive, DeKalb, IL 60115

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out our interactive 3D tour! Move-in ready 1/2 duplex located in a great neighborhood with attached garage and full finished Basement! Open floor plan with large Living/Dining Room opening to eat-in Kitchen with access to back yard, Powder Room, and Laundry Room. Upstairs features three spacious Bedrooms including Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and shared full Bathroom. Full finished Basement offers even more living/entertaining space and includes extra room perfect for Office/Den and additional full Bathroom! Great location close to walking paths, parks, shopping, expressway, and more!"AGENTS AND/OR PROSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Stonefield Drive have any available units?
1520 Stonefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb, IL.
What amenities does 1520 Stonefield Drive have?
Some of 1520 Stonefield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Stonefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Stonefield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Stonefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Stonefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb.
Does 1520 Stonefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Stonefield Drive does offer parking.
Does 1520 Stonefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Stonefield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Stonefield Drive have a pool?
No, 1520 Stonefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Stonefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1520 Stonefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Stonefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Stonefield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Stonefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Stonefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
