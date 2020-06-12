/
3 bedroom apartments
47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Crystal Lake, IL
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ashton Pointe
1 Unit Available
842 Oak Hollow Road
842 Oak Hollow Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2068 sqft
FABULOUS EXECUTIVE RENTAL WITH GREAT LOCATION, JUST STEPS TO TRAIN AND WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CRYSTAL LAKE. BEAUTIFUL END UNIT, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH MANY UPGRADES, FORMER ASHTON POINTE MODEL.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Four Colonies
1 Unit Available
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hunters West
1 Unit Available
1640 Quail Way
1640 Quail Way, Crystal Lake, IL
Move right into this stunning, updated home in Crystal Lake.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
141 Edgewater Drive
141 Edgewater Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
Want to "shelter in place" at the lake? SHORT TERM RENTAL OPTION AVAILABLE. Available July 19th. This classic lake cottage has been COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED for today's modern life.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Big Sky
1 Unit Available
1125 Heavens Gate
1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Orchard Acres
1 Unit Available
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1985 sqft
Showings start 6/2/2020 after current tenent moves out, minimum 700 credit score required, please feel free to fill our application to get started.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berian Estates
1 Unit Available
4204 JACQUELINE Lane
4204 Jacqueline Road, McHenry County, IL
Incredible value for this beautiful super spacious custom built all brick home situated on over 1/2 acre on an interior lot within popular Berian Estates. The dramatic 2 story foyer gives you a sense of what is to come.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7317 Chesterfield Road
7317 Chesterfield Road, McHenry County, IL
Seller requires all entrants cover their mouths and noses during showings. Gloves provided in the house, please dispose of when finished looking and only take one pair for each person. Bathroom is being remodeled. New paint though much of the home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winding Creek of Algonquin
1 Unit Available
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
2708 Bay View Circle Available 07/01/20 Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2620 Braeburn Way
2620 Braeburn Way, Woodstock, IL
2 story foyer welcomes you into beautiful 4 bedroom home with office/den, dramatic 2 story family room with fireplace, dinning room and living room with arch openings and pillars, large eat in kitchen with pantry and island, African Mahogany
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3006 Highland Drive
3006 Highland Drive, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3006 Highland Drive in McHenry County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Shores of Covington Lakes
1 Unit Available
11230 Balmoral Drive
11230 Balmoral Drive, Huntley, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3115 sqft
Bright and airy two story! Spacious kitchen with double ovens, Brazilian cherry cabinets and granite counters; first floor laundry room; dual stair case to second floor. Large family room with cozy fireplace. Upgraded carpet throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
High Hill Farms
1 Unit Available
505 West Parkview Terrace
505 Parkview Terrace West, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
3 bedroom Split level with sub basement (finished). Family room w/fireplace, nice size deck, all appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3114 West Kinley Boulevard
3114 Kinley Boulevard West, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Three bedroom ranch in McHenry Shores neighborhood makes a great starter home or rental property. Remodeled several years ago so this one is pretty nice! Home has an eat in kitchen and large living space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Creekside of Algonquin-The Glens
1 Unit Available
580 Brookside Avenue
580 Brookside Avenue, Algonquin, IL
This large 2 Story Home has 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms with a Full Finished Basement. Home has a 2 Car, Side Garage with Large Driveway.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
9311 North Muirfield Drive
9311 North Muirfield Drive, Lakewood, IL
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Turnberry! 2-story foyer leads to separate living room or dining room with marble floor and bow window. Trimmed archways to both rooms add exquisite detail.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bull Valley Golf Club
1 Unit Available
1400 West Longwood Drive
1400 West Longwood Drive, Woodstock, IL
Live the life of luxury! Over 8000 square feet of custom living space! Nestled in the Sanctuary of Bull Valley this French country home has spectacular views of the prairie! Warm welcoming covered front porch great for summer nights! Rich 2-story
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Fieldcrest Farms
1 Unit Available
1500 Arquilla Dr
1500 Arquilla Drive, Algonquin, IL
Rent starting at $3300/mo, includes free Renter's Insurance, and a free tenant web portal to view your account and files. Some tenants may qualify for a $100 monthly discount off the rent, and a 2 year lease.
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1282 Dean Street
1282 Dean Street, Woodstock, IL
Spacious Tri-level home for rent 4 bed 2 bath in a GREAT location, near the Historic Woodstock Square, train and Rt. 14. Living room is big with vaulted ceilings, you'll get to enjoy a brick wood burning fireplace during the winter.
