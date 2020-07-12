Apartment List
/
IL
/
crest hill
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Crest Hill, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crest Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Willowbridge
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$940
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,018
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2353 CARNATION Drive
2353 Carnation Drive, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Welcome home to this COMPLETELY remodeled 2nd floor Townhouse. NEW 42 inch Shaker Kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. New LVT floors, new tiled bathroom with new everything. new doors, baseboards, closets...Too much to list.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hacker
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.
Results within 1 mile of Crest Hill
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
22 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,243
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,356
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
$835
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Crest Hill
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
102 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, landscaped grounds, and package receiving. Units feature air conditioner, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Located near Highway 53, minutes from shopping and restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4352 Timber Ridge Court
4352 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
4352 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Emery Oak-2Br/2Ba Rental Home-First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
323 Hebbard St
323 South Hebbard Street, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 bd 1 ba home Ingalls Park Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba home 2 car detached garage. Washer dryer hook ups in full unfinished basement. Ingalls park neighborhood. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Leaf
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lockport
1011 Ashley Court
1011 Ashley Court South, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1011 Ashley Court in Lockport. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
110 Davison St.
110 Davison Street, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
710 sqft
110 Davison is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet's Ingalls Park Neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
1204 Gage St.
1204 Gage Court, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
1204 Gage St. is a 4 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet. The house features a fenced yard, plenty of living space, updated kitchen, spacious bedrooms, laundry room attached garage and more.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
611 Iola Ave
611 Iola Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Seller financing available to a well qualified purchaser with significant down payment.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Streams of Plainfield
24504 SLEEPY HOLLOW Lane
24504 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Plainfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2760 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME! HARDWOOD FLOORS*LIVING ROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS*FORMAL DINING ROOM*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OPENS to MASSIVE KITCHEN with STAINLESS APPLIANCES*PANTRY*LOADS OF COUNTER & CABINET SPACE*MORNING or SUN ROOM*MASTER SUITE BOASTS LARGE WIC &

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
336 Macon Avenue
336 Macon Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
New stainless steel appliances. Screened porch in the back. Close to bike/running trail. Five minutes from elementary school. 3 miles from middles school and 1.1 miles from high school. Tool shed in the background.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
651 WHITLEY Avenue
651 Whitley Avenue, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2018 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with marble ensuite, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, kitchen and main level laundry room. Newer double-pane Anderson windows throughtout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
296 RICHMOND Drive
296 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1668 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED HOUSE IN LAKEWOOD FALLS CLUB!! 3 BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT/DEN AND 2.1 BATHS! WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS IN THE ENTIRE HOUSE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. UPDATED BATHROOMS! READY TO MOVE IN!!

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
32 Clairmont Avenue
32 Clairmont Avenue, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Quiet, wooded Dead end street. Old Plank Trail Bike path at end of block. Well cared for 2 bedroom with additional office/den, 1 bath home for rent.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
205 Edward Street
205 Edward Street, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1616 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath home. 2 Bedrooms on main floor. Full Basement, so no shortage of storage space! Large, deep lot. Extra big eat-in Kitchen, living room and family room downstairs, and a family room upstairs. Section 8 welcome.

1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
2513 East Cass Street
2513 E Cass St, Will County, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Rarely available one bedroom rental! Clean and ready to move in. Convenient location with on-site parking. Won't last long!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Glen
1417 Broadlawn Drive
1417 Broadlawn Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1458 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement in Hampton Glen Subdivision. Living Room with Bay Window for lots of natural light. Large yard for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Crest Hill, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crest Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Crest Hill 1 BedroomsCrest Hill 2 BedroomsCrest Hill 3 BedroomsCrest Hill Apartments with Balcony
Crest Hill Apartments with GarageCrest Hill Apartments with GymCrest Hill Apartments with ParkingCrest Hill Apartments with Pool
Crest Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerCrest Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsCrest Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, IL
Itasca, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILPark Forest, ILBoulder Hill, ILForest Park, ILHazel Crest, ILMidlothian, ILSchiller Park, ILHarvey, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College