3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:26 PM
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Country Club Hills, IL
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
16924 Old Elm Drive
16924 Old Elm Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4543 Windsor Lane
4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1375 sqft
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4440 West 185th place
4440 185th Pl, Country Club Hills, IL
4bd/1.5ba Ranch Style home for Rent - Property Id: 239726 Brand New Home Alert 4bd/1.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms. 2 pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
17831 Harvard Lane
17831 Harvard Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1058 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. New kitchen and bathroom with appliance. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. 1 car attached garage with the possibility of a smaller car as a tandem parking. Driveway for additional parking space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
17787 Arlington Drive
17787 Arlington Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with fresh paint, new floors with furnace & central air in 2012. Large Lot, concrete patio, 1 car attached garage
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4521 189th Street
4521 189th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
Nice 4 bedroom ranch with large kitchen. Large 2.5 car detached garage
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4420 180th Street
4420 180th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
4420 180th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
3521 West 177th Street
3521 West 177th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1286 sqft
Country Club Hills 3 bedroom ranch home . Lovingly cared for and well maintained home .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
17413 Kedzie Avenue
17413 Kedzie Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Attached Garage!! - Property Id: 186911 3 bedroom, 1 bath, attached garage, laundry room, near schools, shopping and minutes away from I80, I57 & I294. Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3207 Oak Court
3207 Oak Court, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1393 sqft
Hurry!!!! For a lease sign on or before July 1st - you will get a $100 Amazon gift card!!!! Only 1-month security deposit for good credit! Fully renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home located in a desirable tree-lined cul de sac neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
1 Unit Available
17211 Peach Grove Lane
17211 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1062 sqft
17211 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
136 E 155th ST
136 E 155th St, Harvey, IL
3 Bedrooms
$990
781 sqft
This gated community is conveniently located near the Harvey Station and 147th Street Station. 1-3 bedroom units available with a full range of appliances. Parking available on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
341 Suwanee Street
341 Suwanee Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom / 2 bath all brick home with family room . Updated ranch new windows great kitchen huge patio 2 car tandem garage . Available immediately .
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Richton Hills
1 Unit Available
22135 Rockingham Road
22135 Rockingham Road, Richton Park, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3028 141st Street
3028 141st Street, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1144 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Willow Rd
115 Willow Road, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 BDRM, 1BA, 2 CAR GARAGE! - Property Id: 289743 3 bedroom , 1 bath, attached 2 car garage! Near schools, shopping, minutes from I-57 & I-80. Laundry hook-up, fireplace, appliances included! Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4619 Jefferson
4619 Jefferson Drive, Richton Park, IL
4 bed 2.5 Bath House in Richton Park - Any person 18 and over must complete an online application. The application fee is $45 and non-refundable. The application CANNOT be forwarded. Each applicant needs their own email address.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Harvey
1 Unit Available
16935 Western Ave
16935 Western Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
920 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. - Property Id: 264535 Lovely 3 bedroom brick home with a bonus room and lots of closet space. Extra-large back yard, garage, and side drive. The home is on a quiet block directly across from Jesse White Learning Academy.
