cortland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:47 PM
23 Apartments for rent in Cortland, IL📍
Cortland Estates
230 McMillan Ct, Cortland, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1121 sqft
Welcome To Cortland Estates Apartments! Cortland Estates offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. Here at Cortland Estates, we don't just rent apartments.
86 East South Avenue
86 East South Avenue, Cortland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Spacious End Unit! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, 2 Car Garage, Finished Basement with ceramic tile, great storage, bathroom , and washer/ dryer hook ups. Easy access to Rt 38 and I88.
Results within 5 miles of Cortland
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$940
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
975 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,330
1100 sqft
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom floor plans, this complex offers spacious layouts and proximity to the Huskie Bus line and the entrance to Lincolnshire West. Units include garbage disposals, large closets, eat-in kitchens, and window coverings.
1492 Waterside Drive Unit 2
1492 Waterside Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 Waterside Drive Unit 2 Available 07/06/20 1492 Waterside Drive Unit 2 - This unit features spacious master bedroom and bathroom, walk in closets, laundry room, and two stall garage. New flooring installed on the main floor! (RLNE5858053)
316 Barberry Ct
316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level
318 Barberry Ct
318 Barberry Ct, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path Open Floor Plan Washer and Dryer in
1920 N 1st St
1920 North 1st Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,760
2490 sqft
Dekalb excellent location Most desired by NIU students and employers. Beautiful extra large 4 BDR House 1 mile to NIU on North First St. Across the church and the dog park is one minute walk.
826 West Hillcrest Drive
826 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.
631 Lucinda Avenue
631 Lucinda Avenue, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
590 sqft
631 Lucinda Ave.
802 Edgebrook Drive
802 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
1614 sqft
4-5 Bedrooms, Extra Room for Office 2 Full Bathrooms Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 3 Floors, 1640 Sq. ft.
820 West Hillcrest Drive
820 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1080 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.
203 Willow Street
203 Willow Street, Maple Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 203 Willow Street in Maple Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
430 Viking Drive
430 Viking Drive, Sycamore, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
4112 sqft
Luxury Estate in Heron Creek Country Estates of Sycamore! Exquisite 4100 sqft home with beautiful private views! Located 65 miles West of Chicago in the charming town of Sycamore.
426 Fisk Avenue
426 Fisk Avenue, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Newly Updated Duplex in DeKalb! Featuring 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths! Partial Finished Basement w/Additional Bonus Room, 2nd Bath and Laundry.
506 East Sycamore Street
506 East Sycamore Street, Sycamore, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
902 sqft
Welcome to this Darling 2 Bedroom Sycamore Ranch with Partially Finished Basement and Huge Fenced Backyard! Tile Entry, Updated Eat-In Kitchen with Oak Cabinets with Crown Molding, Plenty of Cabinets and Counterspace, Tile Floor, Pantry, and
219 West State Street
219 W State Street, Sycamore, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1650 sqft
Cute upper apartment located downtown Sycamore. 2BR, 2BA with all appliances, front and back entrance. Assigned parking. Easy access to retail, restaurant and office/government. Will entertain furnishing for extra fee.
635 Charter Street
635 Charter Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1667 sqft
This Fantastic 4bed/2.
220 AUGUSTA Avenue
220 Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2450 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL HOME : close to NIU campus. Spacious living room with fireplace and custom built-in's with pocket door access to the dining room, custom built-in's and mill work. Flexible floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den. Updated bathroom and kitchen.
319 Greenwood Acres Drive
319 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4222 sqft
Stunning contemporary home located on beautiful hole #15 of private Country Club. Raised Ranch with full walk-out basement and golf cart garage. Breathtaking views of the Kishwaukee river and golf course.
339 East Becker Place
339 Becker Place, Sycamore, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2246 sqft
Rent a new build and popular Augusta floorplan and back up to a pond. 2246 sq. ft. with 4 bed/2.5 bath and 2.5 car garage.
301 Par Five Drive
301 Par Five Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1404 sqft
Desirable Town Home Located in South Pointe Greens Golf Course Community. This INSIDE 3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Townhome features 2nd Fl laundry, 2 car garage.
1496 Legacy Drive
1496 Legacy Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhome for rent in Enclave subdivision in DeKalb. 2 car attached garage; 2 story foyer; painted w/ neutral colors throughout. Newer carpeting and appliances. Great condition! Rent + utilities. No smoking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cortland rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,140.
Some of the colleges located in the Cortland area include Aurora University, Elmhurst College, University of St Francis, Wheaton College, and William Rainey Harper College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cortland from include Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, and Wheaton.
