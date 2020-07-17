All apartments in Coal City
430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St
430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St

430 South Virginia Street · (815) 516-5080 ext. 400
Location

430 South Virginia Street, Coal City, IL 60416

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Completely renovated 3 bd 1.5 ba ranch Coal City - This Renovated 3 bd 1.5 ba Ranch is Maintenance-Free & Move-In Ready! Brand New Barn Wood-Style Flooring Thru Out, New Interior & Exterior Doors, New Siding, Fascia & Gutters! Entire Home has Been Professionally Painted! Even the Finished, Heated Garage Got a Face-lift! Be the First to Enjoy the Newly Installed 12x24 Deck! Open-Concept Layout Makes Entertaining a Breeze! Kitchen Features Breakfast Bar, Pantry & Plenty of Counter Space! Adjoining Dining Space Flows into the Generously-Sized Living Room with Big, Bright Bay Window! New Fixtures in the Full Bath Makes it Shine. 13x11 Master Bedroom w/Private Half Bath, 11x10 2nd Bedroom, Plus a Smaller 3rd Bedroom with Built-In Space! Bonus 7x11 Office Space & Conveniently Located 9x5 Mudroom. The Neat & Tidy 10x10 Laundry Room Finishes Off This Home!!! Move Right In!! All Appliances Stay!!! Enjoy Small Town Living only Minutes from RT 47 and I-55. Located within the Highly-Rated Coal City Unit#1 School District! Blocks from State-of-the-Art All-Inclusive Playground, Local Baseball/Softball Fields & Skate Park! Don't Miss Out! See This One Today!!!!!

Qualification Requirements:
We consider background, credit, rental history, verifiable income, and move-in date.
Applications are scored based on data provided.
**You Must Have: monthly take home pay approximately 3X the rent; credit score of >600,
100% of the required move-in money.
**You Must NOT Have: multiple or recent eviction proceedings; convictions of violent crime,
theft/burglary, child abuse or sex abuse. Bankruptcies must be discharged.

$35 per adult non refundable application fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St have any available units?
430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St have?
Some of 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St currently offering any rent specials?
430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St pet-friendly?
No, 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coal City.
Does 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St offer parking?
Yes, 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St offers parking.
Does 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St have a pool?
No, 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St does not have a pool.
Does 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St have accessible units?
No, 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St does not have accessible units.
Does 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St does not have units with air conditioning.
