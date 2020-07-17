430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Completely renovated 3 bd 1.5 ba ranch Coal City - This Renovated 3 bd 1.5 ba Ranch is Maintenance-Free & Move-In Ready! Brand New Barn Wood-Style Flooring Thru Out, New Interior & Exterior Doors, New Siding, Fascia & Gutters! Entire Home has Been Professionally Painted! Even the Finished, Heated Garage Got a Face-lift! Be the First to Enjoy the Newly Installed 12x24 Deck! Open-Concept Layout Makes Entertaining a Breeze! Kitchen Features Breakfast Bar, Pantry & Plenty of Counter Space! Adjoining Dining Space Flows into the Generously-Sized Living Room with Big, Bright Bay Window! New Fixtures in the Full Bath Makes it Shine. 13x11 Master Bedroom w/Private Half Bath, 11x10 2nd Bedroom, Plus a Smaller 3rd Bedroom with Built-In Space! Bonus 7x11 Office Space & Conveniently Located 9x5 Mudroom. The Neat & Tidy 10x10 Laundry Room Finishes Off This Home!!! Move Right In!! All Appliances Stay!!! Enjoy Small Town Living only Minutes from RT 47 and I-55. Located within the Highly-Rated Coal City Unit#1 School District! Blocks from State-of-the-Art All-Inclusive Playground, Local Baseball/Softball Fields & Skate Park! Don't Miss Out! See This One Today!!!!!



Qualification Requirements:

We consider background, credit, rental history, verifiable income, and move-in date.

Applications are scored based on data provided.

**You Must Have: monthly take home pay approximately 3X the rent; credit score of >600,

100% of the required move-in money.

**You Must NOT Have: multiple or recent eviction proceedings; convictions of violent crime,

theft/burglary, child abuse or sex abuse. Bankruptcies must be discharged.



$35 per adult non refundable application fee



No Pets Allowed



