Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING! THIS SPACIOUS 3 BED 3 BATH RANCH WILL SURPRISE YOU AROUND EVERY CORNER. LARGE SUN FILLED MASTER SUITE WITH DOUBLE MARBLE SINKS AND WALK IN SHOWER. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT. LARGE BEDROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BONUS ROOM-NURSERY/OFFICE/4TH BEDROOM. EXPANSIVE FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH FULL BATH NEW CARPET AND LAMINATE. TONS OF CLOSET/ STORAGE SPACE AND SO MUCH MORE. DON'T MISS THIS ONE. DOGS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH A PET DEPOSIT. ALSO LISTED FOR SALE MLS#10677911