Clarendon Hills, IL
111 Byrd Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

111 Byrd Court

111 Byrd Court · No Longer Available
Location

111 Byrd Court, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home will be available on June 1st. Currently tenant-occupied. Tastefully remodeled rental home on a quiet street close to town. Complete home renovation in 2015, including a new floorplan, kitchen with granite and custom cabinetry, newer floors and bathrooms. Large bedrooms with one on the first floor with access to full bath. Two large bedrooms with newer bath on the second floor. Great living space with wide open floorplan. Large unfinished basement, ideal for storage. Walk to town and train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Byrd Court have any available units?
111 Byrd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarendon Hills, IL.
What amenities does 111 Byrd Court have?
Some of 111 Byrd Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Byrd Court currently offering any rent specials?
111 Byrd Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Byrd Court pet-friendly?
No, 111 Byrd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarendon Hills.
Does 111 Byrd Court offer parking?
Yes, 111 Byrd Court does offer parking.
Does 111 Byrd Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Byrd Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Byrd Court have a pool?
No, 111 Byrd Court does not have a pool.
Does 111 Byrd Court have accessible units?
No, 111 Byrd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Byrd Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Byrd Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Byrd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Byrd Court does not have units with air conditioning.
