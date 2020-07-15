/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:36 PM
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Channahon, IL
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
23501 West McClintock Road
23501 Mcclintock Road, Channahon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2660 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.1 bath Home! Fenced yard and a 2.5 car garage. First floor Master Bedroom with luxury bath, mud/laundry room, a formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a wood-burning fireplace. Second floor there is a great room.
Results within 1 mile of Channahon
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1728 Waters Edge Drive
1728 Waters Edge Drive, Minooka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1840 sqft
Peaceful and tranquil. 3 bedroom townhome with full basement overlooking a well-stocked pond. Huge living room area with laminate flooring. Large dining area with sliding patio door with water views, Cherry cabinets in the ample-sized kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1703 Waters Edge Drive
1703 Waters Edge Drive, Minooka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME IN THE HEART OF MINOOKA. SUPER GREAT LOCATION & CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN AND FOYER FEATURE HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.
Results within 5 miles of Channahon
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Leaf
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Slalom Court
201 Slalom Court, Minooka, IL
Check out our interactive 3D tour! Beautiful Ranch situated on almost 3/4 acre lot with 3+ car attached garage with lake view in NinoVan Lake Estates! Open floor plan boasts sunny Family Room with soaring ceiling, built-in wall units, cozy
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2303 Ashland Drive
2303 Ashland Drive, Morris, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
FOR RENT: English basement two level 3 bedroom duplex with large fenced back yard. All appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Low maintenance laminate flooring on main level. Carpet on lower level. 2 Full bathrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Glen
1417 Broadlawn Drive
1417 Broadlawn Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1458 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement in Hampton Glen Subdivision. Living Room with Bay Window for lots of natural light. Large yard for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer included.
Results within 10 miles of Channahon
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
22 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1382 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cathedral Area
406 Nicholson Street
406 Nicholson Street, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom unit is just 2 blocks away from St. Francis College ideal for students. Available fully furnished only! Need only bring your toothbrush. Short term lease to run congruent with school year. Full kitchen, modern furniture and fixtures.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Raynor Hills Estates
1720 Marlboro Lane
1720 Marlboro Lane, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH AVAILABLE 1 STORY, NO PETS, $40 NON REFUNDABLE FOR CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK, CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE IS GONE
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
651 WHITLEY Avenue
651 Whitley Avenue, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2018 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with marble ensuite, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, kitchen and main level laundry room. Newer double-pane Anderson windows throughtout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
1204 Gage St.
1204 Gage Court, Joliet, IL
1204 Gage St. is a 4 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet. The house features a fenced yard, plenty of living space, updated kitchen, spacious bedrooms, laundry room attached garage and more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
24481 John Adams Drive
24481 John Adams Drive, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1757 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24481 John Adams Drive in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
407 Elmwood Ave.
407 Elmwood Avenue, Joliet, IL
407 Elmwood is a roomy 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house in Joliet. The house has plenty of living space between the large bedrooms and living & dining area. It also features updated bathrooms, full basement, fenced yard and 1st floor laundry.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
The Streams of Plainfield
24504 SLEEPY HOLLOW Lane
24504 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Plainfield, IL
BEAUTIFUL HOME! HARDWOOD FLOORS*LIVING ROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS*FORMAL DINING ROOM*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OPENS to MASSIVE KITCHEN with STAINLESS APPLIANCES*PANTRY*LOADS OF COUNTER & CABINET SPACE*MORNING or SUN ROOM*MASTER SUITE BOASTS LARGE WIC &
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
296 RICHMOND Drive
296 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1668 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED HOUSE IN LAKEWOOD FALLS CLUB!! 3 BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT/DEN AND 2.1 BATHS! WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS IN THE ENTIRE HOUSE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. UPDATED BATHROOMS! READY TO MOVE IN!!
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
248 West Kennedy Road
248 West Kennedy Road, Braidwood, IL
Completely remodeled ranch home available for rent. New kitchen, baths, flooring & paint. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The fourth bedroom could be used as a family room. Fully applianced kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
266 East Cass Street
266 Cass Street, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Rehabbed apartment on second floor. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Laminate floors, fresh paint, large rooms. No pets. No AC units provided. No washer/dryer hookup.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St
430 South Virginia Street, Coal City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1352 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bd 1.5 ba ranch Coal City - This Renovated 3 bd 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2506 Paradise Cir
2506 Paradise Circle, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
2506 Paradise Cir Available 08/01/20 3 bd 2.5 ba water view home Plainfield - 3 bd 2.5 ba with a spectacular water view. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Vaulted ceilings, master suite and walk in closets! 2 car garage.
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
The Neustoneshire
7308 KEMPTON Street
7308 Kempton Street, Joliet, IL
**AVAILABLE SEPT 1, 2020** This over 3000 sqft - 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath single family home in the Newmann Subdivision is ready for immediate occupancy! Or finish out the full unfinished basement and complete the space to meet your
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILMorris, ILCrest Hill, ILPlainfield, ILYorkville, ILLockport, ILOswego, IL