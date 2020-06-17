All apartments in Champaign
Find more places like 4 Hedge Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Champaign, IL
/
4 Hedge Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4 Hedge Ct.

4 Hedge Court · (217) 352-1234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Champaign
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4 Hedge Court, Champaign, IL 61821
Garden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Hedge Ct. · Avail. Aug 15

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Hedge Ct. Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath- CENTRAL Champaign - Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $1600 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $800. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $1,600. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $2,400, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!!

(RLNE4693764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Hedge Ct. have any available units?
4 Hedge Ct. has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4 Hedge Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4 Hedge Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Hedge Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Hedge Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4 Hedge Ct. offer parking?
No, 4 Hedge Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 4 Hedge Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Hedge Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Hedge Ct. have a pool?
No, 4 Hedge Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4 Hedge Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4 Hedge Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Hedge Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Hedge Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Hedge Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Hedge Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4 Hedge Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive
Champaign, IL 61822
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln
Champaign, IL 61821
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd
Champaign, IL 61822
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive
Champaign, IL 61820
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street
Champaign, IL 61820
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr
Champaign, IL 61822
Watersedge Apartments
936 Waterview Way
Champaign, IL 61822

Similar Pages

Champaign 1 BedroomsChampaign 2 Bedrooms
Champaign Apartments with ParkingChampaign Dog Friendly Apartments
Champaign Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, ILNormal, ILDecatur, IL
Urbana, ILRantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignParkland College
Illinois Wesleyan UniversityIllinois State University
Heartland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity