4 Hedge Ct. Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath- CENTRAL Champaign - Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $1600 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $800. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $1,600. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $2,400, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!!



