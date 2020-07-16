All apartments in Champaign
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3911 Aberdeen Rd.

3911 Aberdeen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Aberdeen Drive, Champaign, IL 61822

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3911 Aberdeen Rd. Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath ranch home available for August! - Available for August!

This beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath ranch home is located in the popular Turnberry Ridge neighborhhood, one half block from Turnberry Ridge Park. Enjoy morning coffee in solitude on your back porch designed for privacy. This ranch features hardwood floors and tile throughout the living area, a large, open kitchen for entertaining and a spacious master bedroom with master bath. $25 monthly utility fee covers your sewer costs.

Contact us today!

(RLNE5736251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Aberdeen Rd. have any available units?
3911 Aberdeen Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
What amenities does 3911 Aberdeen Rd. have?
Some of 3911 Aberdeen Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Aberdeen Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Aberdeen Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Aberdeen Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 Aberdeen Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3911 Aberdeen Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3911 Aberdeen Rd. offers parking.
Does 3911 Aberdeen Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 Aberdeen Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Aberdeen Rd. have a pool?
No, 3911 Aberdeen Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Aberdeen Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3911 Aberdeen Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Aberdeen Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 Aberdeen Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Aberdeen Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 Aberdeen Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
