Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

3911 Aberdeen Rd. Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath ranch home available for August! - Available for August!



This beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath ranch home is located in the popular Turnberry Ridge neighborhhood, one half block from Turnberry Ridge Park. Enjoy morning coffee in solitude on your back porch designed for privacy. This ranch features hardwood floors and tile throughout the living area, a large, open kitchen for entertaining and a spacious master bedroom with master bath. $25 monthly utility fee covers your sewer costs.



Contact us today!



(RLNE5736251)