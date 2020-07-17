All apartments in Champaign County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

504 E Airport Rd

504 East Airport Road · (217) 215-4525
Location

504 East Airport Road, Champaign County, IL 61802

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 E Airport Rd · Avail. Aug 7

$799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
504 E Airport Rd Available 08/07/20 Available for August! 2-Bed Duplex Home in Urbana! - Available in August!

Enjoy the best of both worlds in your new home on Airport Road - country serenity with city convenience. Here you will enjoy plentiful yard space with lots of shade trees and a fenced in yard on a quiet street tucked away in Urbana. When you are not relaxing on the back patio, get cozy inside with a spacious living area and two generous sized bedrooms with hardwood floors, or fix up a home-cooked meal in your kitchen with tons of cabinet space! If you aren't feeling up to cooking, all of Urbana's best restaurants, shopping, and entertaining are just minutes away.

This is a rare find and will lease quickly, so call us today to schedule your tour!

(RLNE5851864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 E Airport Rd have any available units?
504 E Airport Rd has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 E Airport Rd have?
Some of 504 E Airport Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 E Airport Rd currently offering any rent specials?
504 E Airport Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 E Airport Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 E Airport Rd is pet friendly.
Does 504 E Airport Rd offer parking?
No, 504 E Airport Rd does not offer parking.
Does 504 E Airport Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 E Airport Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 E Airport Rd have a pool?
No, 504 E Airport Rd does not have a pool.
Does 504 E Airport Rd have accessible units?
No, 504 E Airport Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 504 E Airport Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 E Airport Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 E Airport Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 504 E Airport Rd has units with air conditioning.
