in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

504 E Airport Rd Available 08/07/20 Available for August! 2-Bed Duplex Home in Urbana! - Available in August!



Enjoy the best of both worlds in your new home on Airport Road - country serenity with city convenience. Here you will enjoy plentiful yard space with lots of shade trees and a fenced in yard on a quiet street tucked away in Urbana. When you are not relaxing on the back patio, get cozy inside with a spacious living area and two generous sized bedrooms with hardwood floors, or fix up a home-cooked meal in your kitchen with tons of cabinet space! If you aren't feeling up to cooking, all of Urbana's best restaurants, shopping, and entertaining are just minutes away.



This is a rare find and will lease quickly, so call us today to schedule your tour!



