Calumet Park, IL
12408 S. Carpenter St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

12408 S. Carpenter St.

12408 Carpenter Street · No Longer Available
Location

12408 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL 60827

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 5/26/2020-2BEDROOM, CALUMET PARK, IL - Updated and cozy two bedroom home in now available in Calumet Park. Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, and one bathroom. Full finished basement (can not be used for a bedroom). House has central air conditioning. Please note that the bedrooms are on the smaller side. Fenced in yard and 1.5 car garage.

Requirements: 580+ credit score, income of at least $3,450 monthly, we check references and employment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12408 S. Carpenter St. have any available units?
12408 S. Carpenter St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calumet Park, IL.
Is 12408 S. Carpenter St. currently offering any rent specials?
12408 S. Carpenter St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12408 S. Carpenter St. pet-friendly?
No, 12408 S. Carpenter St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calumet Park.
Does 12408 S. Carpenter St. offer parking?
Yes, 12408 S. Carpenter St. does offer parking.
Does 12408 S. Carpenter St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12408 S. Carpenter St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12408 S. Carpenter St. have a pool?
No, 12408 S. Carpenter St. does not have a pool.
Does 12408 S. Carpenter St. have accessible units?
No, 12408 S. Carpenter St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12408 S. Carpenter St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12408 S. Carpenter St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12408 S. Carpenter St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12408 S. Carpenter St. has units with air conditioning.
