12408 S. Carpenter St.

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 5/26/2020-2BEDROOM, CALUMET PARK, IL - Updated and cozy two bedroom home in now available in Calumet Park. Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, and one bathroom. Full finished basement (can not be used for a bedroom). House has central air conditioning. Please note that the bedrooms are on the smaller side. Fenced in yard and 1.5 car garage.



Requirements: 580+ credit score, income of at least $3,450 monthly, we check references and employment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5805677)