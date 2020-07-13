/
pet friendly apartments
11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bethalto, IL
1 Unit Available
Wood River
790 Condit St. Apt. #5
790 Condit St, Wood River, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
790 Condit is a 7 unit apartment complex. Apartment #5 is a ground floor unit. The property offers a secure entrance and is very affordable. The property has on and off street parking and we allow small pets with an additional fee.
1 Unit Available
East Alton
251 Victory Dr.
251 Victory Drive, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
2 bedroom house east alton - APPLY TODAY AT BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a fenced in yard in east alton school district.
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.
90 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
931 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.
1 Unit Available
Bayhill Townhomes
116 Bayberry Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
116D Bayberry Ct. Available 08/07/20 Great Location!! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Town home. Off street parking. Trash included. W/D hookup, Pets welcome. PET POLICY: $30 extra rent per month, $300 pet deposit required.
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.
1 Unit Available
201 PALMER
201 Palmer Street, Brighton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$635
800 sqft
For rent, 2 br duplex side B. Newer wood floors and carpet. Fresh Paint. Appliances included. Basement has washer and dryer with plenty of storage. Back yard is shared. Small pets allowed. $350 additional pet deposit.
1 Unit Available
6150 Trace Parkway Drive
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.
1 Unit Available
Kettle River
Kettle River
38 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home Available 08/14/20 $775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse. Unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults.
