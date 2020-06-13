Apartment List
20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bethalto, IL

Finding an apartment in Bethalto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Bethalto
190 Rue Sans Souci, Bethalto, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Bethalto in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bethalto
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
East Alton
1 Unit Available
420 Church St.
420 Church St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
420 Church St is a single-family home with a fenced in backyard. Home features large bedrooms, large kitchen area, W/D hookups and front & back porches. Appliances are provided for the new resident. Pets are allowed with additional monthly pet rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Wood River
1 Unit Available
1334 VIRGINIA
1334 Virginia Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent near Interstate 255. Newly updated. Trash is included in the monthly rent. Fridge and stove are provided to the tenant. Pets negotiable with pet rent. Washer and dryer hookup on main level.
Results within 10 miles of Bethalto
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
105 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,065
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Dorset Ct
12 Dorset Court, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
12 Dorset Ct Available 07/01/20 12 Dorset ct. edwardsville IL 62025 - APPLY TODAY AT WWW.BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo in edwardsville.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
238 W Main St Apt C
238 W Main St, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
238C W. Main St Available 06/26/20 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT $700 a month. Convenient location to SIUE! 2 bedroom/ 1 bath all one level unit. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
825 Klein
825 Klein Avenue, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Don't miss this adorable and move in ready 2 bed 1.5 bath home close to downtown Edwardsville! - Located on a large lot in Edwardsville.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kettle River
1 Unit Available
Kettle River
39 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home Available 06/26/20 $775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse. Unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5310 Godfrey Rd. Apt 10
5310 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
896 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in Godfrey - Large two bedroom condo in convenient Godfrey location. This condo features large rooms, lots of closet space, eat in kitchen, new carpet and paint throughout. Water, Sewer and Trash is included.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Briar Rdg
123 Briar Rdg, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 07/17/20 Spacious 1 level 3 bedroom (3rd bedroom is in the finished basement), 3 bathroom villa with a 2 car garage. Features include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, walk in closets, jetted tub, fireplace and sunroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Huntington Place
1 Unit Available
21 Charles Drive
21 Charles Drive, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1828 sqft
Don't miss this charming split bedroom ranch for lease! This home boasts cathedral ceilings, newer paint, stainless steel appliances, updated counter tops, and newer carpet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
6150 Trace Parkway Drive
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1051 BERMUDA
1051 Bermuda Dr, Holiday Shores, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Holiday Shores. Edwardsville School District. Hardwood flooring in living/dining/kitchen areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with fireplace in the living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bethalto, IL

Finding an apartment in Bethalto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

