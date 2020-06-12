/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethalto, IL
1 Unit Available
220 Corbin
220 W Corbin St, Bethalto, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
220 Corbin
Results within 1 mile of Bethalto
Cottage Hills
1 Unit Available
333 VIRGINIA
333 Virginia Avenue, Rosewood Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
333 VIRGINIA
Results within 5 miles of Bethalto
Verified
$
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Metro Apartments at Wood River
Wood River
1 Unit Available
103 W Acton
103 East Acton Avenue, Wood River, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled & Ready to Rent - 103 W Acton, Wood River is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC. This home has been renovated from top to bottom.
1 Unit Available
1306 Spaulding
1306 Spaulding St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1039 sqft
3br's all on main level. Newer paint and flooring throughout. 2 car detached garage for storage. Enclosed front porch. Main floor laundry. 1 year lease. Rent is $650 with $50 going to sewer and trash. Apply online.
1 Unit Available
921 WASHINGTON
921 Washington Avenue, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
921 WASHINGTON
Results within 10 miles of Bethalto
1 Unit Available
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.
1 Unit Available
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.
1 Unit Available
1013 Brown
1013 Brown St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1750 sqft
1013 Brown
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.
Huntington Place
1 Unit Available
21 Charles Drive
21 Charles Drive, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1828 sqft
Don't miss this charming split bedroom ranch for lease! This home boasts cathedral ceilings, newer paint, stainless steel appliances, updated counter tops, and newer carpet.
1 Unit Available
211 NORTH Street
211 North Street, Brighton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
wow!! This is a 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house with a 1 car garage and play set in the back yard. This home has been updated from all new appliances(stove, frig and dishwasher) to the woodwork, fireplaces and carpet on the second floor.
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.
1 Unit Available
1051 BERMUDA
1051 Bermuda Dr, Holiday Shores, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Holiday Shores. Edwardsville School District. Hardwood flooring in living/dining/kitchen areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with fireplace in the living room.
