Last updated June 13 2020

62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL

Finding an apartment in Barrington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
417 S Cook St
417 South Cook Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2180 sqft
FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location - Please apply here http://bit.ly/2OgsuFI FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location and walking distance to Metra with 3 Beds/1.5 Bath spacious home with hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Barrington
Last updated June 13
$
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Last updated June 13
$
Barrington Lakes
106 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,045
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Last updated June 13
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Last updated June 13
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
525 N Quentin Rd
525 North Quentin Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom. parking available. with balcony.

Last updated June 13
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
1382 Diamond Drive
1382 Diamond Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1382 Diamond Drive Available 06/26/20 Northern Hoffman Estates Two Story Townhome - Two story townhome in north Hoffman Estates.

Last updated June 13
Westbury
1 Unit Available
1260 West Sturbridge Drive
1260 West Sturbridge Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom split level home. The main level has been updated with a completely open concept. Great kitchen , quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, five burner stove, and more.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,593
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome community! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
Results within 10 miles of Barrington
Last updated June 13
20 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Last updated June 13
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Last updated June 13
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13
$
45 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Last updated June 13
$
31 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Last updated June 13
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,278
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13
$
50 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Last updated June 13
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
City Guide for Barrington, IL

The Battle of Barrington was a famous showdown in 1934 between FBI agents and Public Enemy #1, Baby Face Nelson. This battle left the two agents dead and Nelson eventually died from the shootout too, but not until later that day. Even though it was a notorious battle, these days the only thing you have to worry about in Barrington is traffic.

Barrington, IL is a suburb of Chicago, IL, that seems like a nature preserve in the middle of the city. It's easy to take a wrong turn from one of the highways in the Chicago suburbs and find yourself among dense woods, lakes and some of the biggest houses you've ever seen: that's Barrington. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Barrington, IL

Finding an apartment in Barrington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

