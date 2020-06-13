62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL
The Battle of Barrington was a famous showdown in 1934 between FBI agents and Public Enemy #1, Baby Face Nelson. This battle left the two agents dead and Nelson eventually died from the shootout too, but not until later that day. Even though it was a notorious battle, these days the only thing you have to worry about in Barrington is traffic.
Barrington, IL is a suburb of Chicago, IL, that seems like a nature preserve in the middle of the city. It's easy to take a wrong turn from one of the highways in the Chicago suburbs and find yourself among dense woods, lakes and some of the biggest houses you've ever seen: that's Barrington. See more
Finding an apartment in Barrington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.