Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

DOWNTOWN ANTIOCH! WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA. Almost every thing location AND END UNIT This TH OFFERS a 2 Bedroom Plus one full bath and one half bath. Large Living Room with Plenty of Sun Light. Large Kitchen with dinning space, plenty of cabinets with chef's dream walk in pantry and sliders thru a patio. SECOND FLOOR, master bedroom with his and her closets. This is a ready available now!! TENANT PAYS ONLY FOR ELECTRICITY.