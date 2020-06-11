1500 Arquilla Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rent starting at $3300/mo, includes free Renter's Insurance, and a free tenant web portal to view your account and files. Some tenants may qualify for a $100 monthly discount off the rent, and a 2 year lease. 1 1/2 month Security deposit required, Non-refundable Move In fee $400. Select the property website link to fill out the Free Online Application today, and schedule your appointment to view the apartment. Note. $15.00 fee for the credit/ background check will only apply when you apply for the actual Lease. Additional Smoking, and Pet fee will apply if applicable.



Note. Any home improvements can be deducted from the monthly rent with prior approval.

Largest SQ FT home on the block. HUGE CORNER LOT, with over 3,100 SQ FT. of living space. Two room In Law Suite on first floor with separate entrance, walk in closet, and personal bathroom.



Hardwood floors in dinning, living room,and family room.



The Enormous Master Bedroom, has a full wing of the house, with his and her walk in closets, and Jacuzzi tub for two, Total of 4 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths.



Also a 1100 Sq Ft Walkout basement, with a front loading washer and dryer. House has cable outlets in every room including the basement. Spacious backyard, and a three car garage with enough space for 6 cars in the driveway. Make this your special home with your personal touches.