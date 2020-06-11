All apartments in Algonquin
1500 Arquilla Dr

1500 Arquilla Drive · (224) 407-7515
Location

1500 Arquilla Drive, Algonquin, IL 60102
Fieldcrest Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rent starting at $3300/mo, includes free Renter's Insurance, and a free tenant web portal to view your account and files. Some tenants may qualify for a $100 monthly discount off the rent, and a 2 year lease. 1 1/2 month Security deposit required, Non-refundable Move In fee $400. Select the property website link to fill out the Free Online Application today, and schedule your appointment to view the apartment. Note. $15.00 fee for the credit/ background check will only apply when you apply for the actual Lease. Additional Smoking, and Pet fee will apply if applicable.

Note. Any home improvements can be deducted from the monthly rent with prior approval.
Largest SQ FT home on the block. HUGE CORNER LOT, with over 3,100 SQ FT. of living space. Two room In Law Suite on first floor with separate entrance, walk in closet, and personal bathroom.

Hardwood floors in dinning, living room,and family room.

The Enormous Master Bedroom, has a full wing of the house, with his and her walk in closets, and Jacuzzi tub for two, Total of 4 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths.

Also a 1100 Sq Ft Walkout basement, with a front loading washer and dryer. House has cable outlets in every room including the basement. Spacious backyard, and a three car garage with enough space for 6 cars in the driveway. Make this your special home with your personal touches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Arquilla Dr have any available units?
1500 Arquilla Dr has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1500 Arquilla Dr have?
Some of 1500 Arquilla Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Arquilla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Arquilla Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Arquilla Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Arquilla Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Algonquin.
Does 1500 Arquilla Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Arquilla Dr does offer parking.
Does 1500 Arquilla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Arquilla Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Arquilla Dr have a pool?
No, 1500 Arquilla Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Arquilla Dr have accessible units?
No, 1500 Arquilla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Arquilla Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Arquilla Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Arquilla Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1500 Arquilla Dr has units with air conditioning.
