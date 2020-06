Amenities

5000 Sq. Ft. Building on 1.57 acres. Office area, shop area with two overhead doors, gas heat, central air conditioning. High Traffic count on Kimberly Road. High Visibility signage for Business Exposure for traffic in both directions. Large graveled all weather area for secure outside storage or parking area, can be left open or chain link fenced. Building lends itself to many uses. $3500.00 month NNN/plus deposit.