7 Apartments for rent in Idaho Falls, ID📍
1861 Gallup Street
1861 Gallup Street, Idaho Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1540 sqft
This pet friendly 4 bedroom home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Good sized eat in kitchen with a pantry/mud room and plenty of additional storage.
710 South Saturn Avenue - A
710 Saturn Ave, Idaho Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1142 sqft
Pet friendly 3 bedroom town-home includes stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, air conditioning, laundry hookups and walk-in closets. On-site playground, basketball court and off street parking.
560 Oneida Avenue
560 Oneida Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$700
728 sqft
Utilities are included. Please send an email if you would like to view the property. A 1 YEAR LEASE WILL BE REQUIRED. UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. PLEASE RESPOND BY EMAIL ONLY TO finlayson@idahomefinder.com.
Results within 5 miles of Idaho Falls
181 S Heath Lane
181 S Heath Ln, Bonneville County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1460 sqft
181 S Heath Lane Available 07/06/20 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in Idaho Falls - This gorgeous town-home is in the Warm Springs Meadows development in Idaho Falls.
185 Robison Drive
185 Robison Drive, Ammon, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1302 sqft
Cozy end-unit townhome with all the amenities! Open kitchen with Knotty Alder cabinets, laminate flooring and stainless steel microwave with black oven and flattop stove! Half bath is off the kitchen for easy access for guests.
3779 Deloy Dr.
3779 Deloy Dr, Lincoln, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex for Rent - This is a beautiful home for rent with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There are many amenities included such as garage, washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher. Wonderful school district in the area Tenant pays all utilities.
1757 Eagles Homestead Drive - 1
1757 Eagles Homestead Dr, Ammon, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1337 sqft
Home is located at 1757 Eagles Homestead Ln in Ammon, ID down the street from Grand Teton Mall in a cozy development shared with Eagle Point Park. 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, 1 garage house.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Idaho Falls, the median rent is $561 for a studio, $645 for a 1-bedroom, $856 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,179 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Idaho Falls, check out our monthly Idaho Falls Rent Report.