Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

918 N Center Way Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1622 Sq Foot Home Located in Star with RV Parking! - This property is available next week. Do NOT miss out on this newer 2017 home in Star, Idaho with RV Parking, a fully fenced yard, Central Air/Gas Heat with Pressurized Irrigation! There are so many wonderful things about this property and rentals in Star are hard to come by. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Star was built in 2017. This fantastic single level home has all appliances, high quality carpet, soaring ceilings and added shelves in the large master bathroom. Wonderful light filled kitchen provided by additional windows. Beautifully landscaped lawn with raised flower beds, a mature tree, and featuring a spacious patio. An extended, insulated garage and RV parking with a 12 foot gate makes this home a must see.

Our new tenants ended up buying a home. Photos were just taken last month. They will show property to applicants only (Masks must be worn for showings). TEXT or call me to inquire or to schedule a showing at: (208)789-4312



Rent: $1695.00 (Monthly)

Deposit: $1500.00

Pet Fee: $250.00 per pet (One time fee)

Pet Fee: $15.00 per pet (monthly)

Admin Fee: $50.00 (One time fee)



No Cats Allowed



