Star, ID
918 N Center Way
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

918 N Center Way

918 North Center Way · No Longer Available
Location

918 North Center Way, Star, ID 83669

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
918 N Center Way Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1622 Sq Foot Home Located in Star with RV Parking! - This property is available next week. Do NOT miss out on this newer 2017 home in Star, Idaho with RV Parking, a fully fenced yard, Central Air/Gas Heat with Pressurized Irrigation! There are so many wonderful things about this property and rentals in Star are hard to come by. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Star was built in 2017. This fantastic single level home has all appliances, high quality carpet, soaring ceilings and added shelves in the large master bathroom. Wonderful light filled kitchen provided by additional windows. Beautifully landscaped lawn with raised flower beds, a mature tree, and featuring a spacious patio. An extended, insulated garage and RV parking with a 12 foot gate makes this home a must see.
Our new tenants ended up buying a home. Photos were just taken last month. They will show property to applicants only (Masks must be worn for showings). TEXT or call me to inquire or to schedule a showing at: (208)789-4312

Rent: $1695.00 (Monthly)
Deposit: $1500.00
Pet Fee: $250.00 per pet (One time fee)
Pet Fee: $15.00 per pet (monthly)
Admin Fee: $50.00 (One time fee)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5618617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 N Center Way have any available units?
918 N Center Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Star, ID.
What amenities does 918 N Center Way have?
Some of 918 N Center Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 N Center Way currently offering any rent specials?
918 N Center Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 N Center Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 N Center Way is pet friendly.
Does 918 N Center Way offer parking?
Yes, 918 N Center Way offers parking.
Does 918 N Center Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 N Center Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 N Center Way have a pool?
No, 918 N Center Way does not have a pool.
Does 918 N Center Way have accessible units?
No, 918 N Center Way does not have accessible units.
Does 918 N Center Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 N Center Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 N Center Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 N Center Way has units with air conditioning.
