990 S Rangipo Dr

Brand New Home in Kuna! - Brand New 2020 Home in the heart of Kuna! Modern design and paint colors. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts an open concept kitchen, easy to maintain yard, and quiet country atmosphere. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and dual vanities in the bathroom with a large walk in shower. Quiet street, located on the end of the road with no neighbors on one side! Additional coat closet in the laundry room. Large pantry in the kitchen. This home is clean and move in ready! Schedule a tour today! 208-343-3260 or go online to fill out an application: www.ApexIdaho.com



Sorry no cats. Owner pays sewer and trash. Tenant maintains yard. 1 Dog negotiable with Pet references and $300 non refundable pet fee. Washer/dryer hookups.



