Kuna, ID
990 S Rangipo Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

990 S Rangipo Dr

990 S Rangipo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

990 S Rangipo Ave, Kuna, ID 83634

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Brand New Home in Kuna! - Brand New 2020 Home in the heart of Kuna! Modern design and paint colors. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts an open concept kitchen, easy to maintain yard, and quiet country atmosphere. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and dual vanities in the bathroom with a large walk in shower. Quiet street, located on the end of the road with no neighbors on one side! Additional coat closet in the laundry room. Large pantry in the kitchen. This home is clean and move in ready! Schedule a tour today! 208-343-3260 or go online to fill out an application: www.ApexIdaho.com

Sorry no cats. Owner pays sewer and trash. Tenant maintains yard. 1 Dog negotiable with Pet references and $300 non refundable pet fee. Washer/dryer hookups.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5864211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 S Rangipo Dr have any available units?
990 S Rangipo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kuna, ID.
Is 990 S Rangipo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
990 S Rangipo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 S Rangipo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 S Rangipo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 990 S Rangipo Dr offer parking?
No, 990 S Rangipo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 990 S Rangipo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 990 S Rangipo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 S Rangipo Dr have a pool?
No, 990 S Rangipo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 990 S Rangipo Dr have accessible units?
No, 990 S Rangipo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 990 S Rangipo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 S Rangipo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 990 S Rangipo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 990 S Rangipo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
