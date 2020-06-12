All apartments in Kuna
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

691 E. Ridgestone Dr

691 East Ridgestone Drive · (208) 884-5249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

691 East Ridgestone Drive, Kuna, ID 83634

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 691 E. Ridgestone Dr · Avail. Aug 26

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2001 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
691 E. Ridgestone Dr Available 08/26/20 Gorgeous Home in Kuna!! - Beautifully maintained and freshly painted split master home built by Country Homes with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, gas fireplace, flex room/office, upper bonus room that can be used as a 4th room, breakfast bar, microwave, pantry, Alder cabinets, utility room with folding table and sink, master with walk in closet and bath with duel vanities, soaker tub and separate shower. Exterior includes fenced landscaped yard with curbscaping, automatic sprinklers and 3 car garage, and regular lawn mowing is included. Located in the quiet subdivision of Sable Ridge.

Additional Application Requirements for this property - Applicants must have a clean Credit / Background Check and Credit Scores for all applicants must be higher than 680"

We kindly ask that you respect the current tenants, and not go to the home without prior approval. Please call our office to inquire about tours.

Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.

For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Alishia at alishia@cornerstoneidaho.com

**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2755101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 E. Ridgestone Dr have any available units?
691 E. Ridgestone Dr has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 691 E. Ridgestone Dr have?
Some of 691 E. Ridgestone Dr's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 E. Ridgestone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
691 E. Ridgestone Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 E. Ridgestone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 691 E. Ridgestone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kuna.
Does 691 E. Ridgestone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 691 E. Ridgestone Dr does offer parking.
Does 691 E. Ridgestone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 691 E. Ridgestone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 E. Ridgestone Dr have a pool?
No, 691 E. Ridgestone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 691 E. Ridgestone Dr have accessible units?
No, 691 E. Ridgestone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 691 E. Ridgestone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 691 E. Ridgestone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 691 E. Ridgestone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 691 E. Ridgestone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
