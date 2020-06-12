Amenities

691 E. Ridgestone Dr Available 08/26/20 Gorgeous Home in Kuna!! - Beautifully maintained and freshly painted split master home built by Country Homes with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, gas fireplace, flex room/office, upper bonus room that can be used as a 4th room, breakfast bar, microwave, pantry, Alder cabinets, utility room with folding table and sink, master with walk in closet and bath with duel vanities, soaker tub and separate shower. Exterior includes fenced landscaped yard with curbscaping, automatic sprinklers and 3 car garage, and regular lawn mowing is included. Located in the quiet subdivision of Sable Ridge.



Additional Application Requirements for this property - Applicants must have a clean Credit / Background Check and Credit Scores for all applicants must be higher than 680"



We kindly ask that you respect the current tenants, and not go to the home without prior approval. Please call our office to inquire about tours.



Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.



For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Alishia at alishia@cornerstoneidaho.com



No Pets Allowed



