Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

8206 Ridgewood Dr #3 - Ridgewood Dr Condo Available 08/13/20 FURNISHED HAYDEN CONDO (APP VH#19) - THIS PRIVATE END UNIT CONDO IS BRIGHT & AIRY AND HAS AMAZING VIEWS. IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN COEUR D' ALENE & HAYDEN WITH JUST A SHORT DRIVE BOTH TO CDA LAKE, HAYDEN LAKE, BOATING, FISHING, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, MOVIE THEATRE, SEASONAL FARMERS MARKETS, HEALTH CLUB WITH INDOOR TENNIS COURTS, 2 COMMUNITY SEASONAL POOLS (1 SALT WATER) AND WALKING TRAILS RIGHT OUT YOUR FRONT DOOR.. THIS UNIT WONT LAST LONG, CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY.



RENT RATES:

OCTOBER - APRIL

*RENT FOR OFF SEASON MONTHS $1225.00 + $150.00 W/S/G (MORE THAN ONE MONTH)

*RENT FOR OFF SEASON MONTHS $1225.00 + $225.00 W/S/G/HEAT/ELECTRIC (ONE MONTH STAYS)



MAY - SEPTEMBER

*RENT FOR PEAK SEASON MONTHS TO $1595.00 + $150.00 W/S/G (MORE THAN ONE MONTH)

*RENT FOR PEAK SEASON MONTHS $1595.00 + $225.00 W/S/G/HEAT/ELECTRIC (ONE MONTH STAYS)



No Pets Allowed



