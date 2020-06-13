Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking pool

975 E Covey Run Ct Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Rental Home, Coming Soon, in Eagle! - Come enjoy one of Eagles most desirable subs. Brookwood is a beautiful subdivision with a community pool right down the street. This home has beautiful curb appeal. Layout of the home is very comfortable and is nicely appointed. Kitchen opens to the eating area with a breakfast bar, then right out into the living room. Nice flow. Master suite is nice sized with its own bath, and patio. This home also has a central vacuum, garden space, storage shed, beautiful landscaping in the summer, ADT alarm system, Hand-scrapedAcacia floors, High-end carpet, and a new oven just installed in 2019.



