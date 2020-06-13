All apartments in Eagle
975 E Covey Run Ct
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

975 E Covey Run Ct

975 East Covey Run Court · No Longer Available
Location

975 East Covey Run Court, Eagle, ID 83616

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
975 E Covey Run Ct Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Rental Home, Coming Soon, in Eagle! - Come enjoy one of Eagles most desirable subs. Brookwood is a beautiful subdivision with a community pool right down the street. This home has beautiful curb appeal. Layout of the home is very comfortable and is nicely appointed. Kitchen opens to the eating area with a breakfast bar, then right out into the living room. Nice flow. Master suite is nice sized with its own bath, and patio. This home also has a central vacuum, garden space, storage shed, beautiful landscaping in the summer, ADT alarm system, Hand-scrapedAcacia floors, High-end carpet, and a new oven just installed in 2019.

(RLNE5845732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 E Covey Run Ct have any available units?
975 E Covey Run Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagle, ID.
What amenities does 975 E Covey Run Ct have?
Some of 975 E Covey Run Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 E Covey Run Ct currently offering any rent specials?
975 E Covey Run Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 E Covey Run Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 975 E Covey Run Ct is pet friendly.
Does 975 E Covey Run Ct offer parking?
Yes, 975 E Covey Run Ct does offer parking.
Does 975 E Covey Run Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 975 E Covey Run Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 E Covey Run Ct have a pool?
Yes, 975 E Covey Run Ct has a pool.
Does 975 E Covey Run Ct have accessible units?
No, 975 E Covey Run Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 975 E Covey Run Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 975 E Covey Run Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 975 E Covey Run Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 975 E Covey Run Ct has units with air conditioning.
