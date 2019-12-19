All apartments in Eagle
167 North Sevenoaks Avenue
Last updated December 19 2019 at 7:35 AM

167 North Sevenoaks Avenue

167 N Sevenoaks Ave · (208) 336-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

167 N Sevenoaks Ave, Eagle, ID 83616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2317 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful, brand new home in Cedarfield Subdivision! Open concept living area with tons of natural light! Kitchen features granite counter tops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and island. One bedroom and half bath downstairs, remaining bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. Large loft located upstairs. Washer/dryer included. Walking distance to neighborhood park and Guerber Park! This home is a must see!

Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Renters insurance required. Additional $10 per month for filter delivery service. *Blinds to be installed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue have any available units?
167 North Sevenoaks Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue have?
Some of 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
167 North Sevenoaks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle.
Does 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue offer parking?
No, 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue have a pool?
No, 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 North Sevenoaks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
