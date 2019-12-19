167 North Sevenoaks Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful, brand new home in Cedarfield Subdivision! Open concept living area with tons of natural light! Kitchen features granite counter tops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and island. One bedroom and half bath downstairs, remaining bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. Large loft located upstairs. Washer/dryer included. Walking distance to neighborhood park and Guerber Park! This home is a must see!
Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Renters insurance required. Additional $10 per month for filter delivery service. *Blinds to be installed